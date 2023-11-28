BBNaija Tacha is trending online over a video of her with an overzealous male fan at an event

The clip showed the moment the reality star stylishly removed the male fan after he boldly held her by the waist

The viral video has since stirred mixed reactions as some netizens claimed Tacha wouldn't have removed his man if he were rich

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star Tacha Akide has stirred heated debate on social media over a clip she shared on her timeline on X, formerly Twitter.

The video, which has since gone viral, showed Tacha with a male fan who placed his hand on her waist as they posed for pictures.

Tacha, who recently bought a Range Rover, rocked a backless dress in the clip and was seen politely moving his hand away.

In a caption of the post, Tacha wrote, “I just couldn’t lol,” suggesting she wasn’t comfortable with the touch.

Netizens share their takes on Tacha's video

Some netizens argued that Tacha would have reacted differently if the male fan was a more famous person, while others defended the reality star. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, see them below:

UncleDara_:

"The guy is stupid for not understanding boundaries and putting his hands on your waist. You are even more foolish for putting the video out here unprovoked."

emman0147:

"I'll never be broke in my life."

heTifeFab_:

"Quite unfortunate but at the end of the day make everybody just up their bag to avoid embarrassment. She wouldn’t do this to Tony Elumelu coz he’s got huge bag, and Tony Elumelu won’t do this to any random lady if she’s not influential/popular. Just chase her bag and dey ur dey."

_VALKlNG:

"It’s okay to set boundaries, but you didn’t need to post this."

_AsiwajuLerry:

"Dam you could’ve blurred the guy’s face at least. Now he’s going viral over a very awkward situation he might not have meant in any absurd way."

_oluwaseun9:

"if na Davido put hand you go remove am?"

Copah_Jay:

"Rich Man= A friendly hug Poor man= Harassment. Have money in this life, pls!."

