BBNaija star, Tacha, is now the proud owner of a brand new Range Rover SUV to the joy of fans

Taking to her official Instagram page, the socialite shared a video where she finally flaunted her new ride said to be worth N100 million

A number of Tacha’s fans and celebrity colleagues celebrated with her as many of them commended her hard work

Controversial BBNaija star, Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide, is now in the news after splurging millions on a brand new Range Rover.

On November 3, 2023, the socialite took to her official Instagram page to update fans on her latest purchase.

Fans react as BBNaija star Tacha buys N100 million Range Rover. Photos: @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

Tacha shared a video of the new ride and revealed that it was worth N100 million. Not stopping there, the reality show star made it clear that she did not have to sell her Mercedes Benz to be able to buy the Range Rover. According to her, she doesn’t sell to buy, she buys and buys.

Also in the video, the socialite gave credit to her ‘sugar daddies’ and noted that they pay her well enough for her to be able to buy an expensive car. Tacha then revealed some of them in the clip.

Tacha, who was no doubt excited by the huge car in her garage, called on her many fans to give her suggestions for her plate number. According to her, she wants a customised one.

See the video below:

Reactions as Tacha buys N100 million Range Rover

Shortly after Tacha’s video went up, it spread across different social media platforms and it got many Nigerians talking. While many people praised the ex-BBNaija star, others acknowledged that she was very hardworking.

Read some of their comments below:

unusualphyna:

“Congratulations momma.”

iyaboojofespris:

“Congratulations dear ❤️.”

malv_cuisine:

“No leave no transfer.”

drnubipeter:

“The only lady that got EVERYTHING without a single sugar daddy. You all can see why I love Tacha sooo much.”

oparah_somzy:

“You can’t take away the fact that Tacha is hardworking.”

imade_osawaru:

“Congratulations baby ❤️❤️ I think Big Tacha will do .”

preshberry8:

“Congratulations to all the titans and our queen Tee.”

dindarlin:

“Forget it leave hard work to Tacha…normally most of y’all thought she will fail but look at her now…she is still relevant now and forever.”

francisuche__:

“If you love Tacha let’s gather here..”

lulu_whyte:

“She keeps trying so hard to prove a point. Why? ”

tessfabrics:

“Tacha has worked sha! She has used her benz a longtime, saving up and got something good for herself through her hard work. Congrats T! Make no one talk otherwise because babe has worked.”

ola_jumoke_funmilayo:

“She’s a HARWORKER That I know for sure! Congratulations baby girl.”

Keke driver bashes Tacha’s Benz

BBNaija Tacha’s new Range Rover is coming just a few days after a drunk keke driver bashed her Mercedes Benz.

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Tacha set aside her celebrity status and dealt with the man who hit and destroyed her car on the road.

In the video she shared on her page, Tacha dragged the impatient driver for ignoring his spot and trying to get ahead of her.

Source: Legit.ng