Social media users have reacted to a video of a man peeling cassava in his girlfriend's family house

The man's girlfriend took to the social media platform TikTok to share the video as she laughed at him

Female folks hailed the lady, describing it as a welcome development, while others found it hilarious

A Nigerian lady has shared a video of her boyfriend peeling cassava in her family house.

According to the lady known as @kadunafirstdaughter1 on TikTok, her man, who hails from Owerri, visited them before he ended up with the cassava chore.

In the clip, the man smiled as he peeled the edible with a knife. His girlfriend appeared to be recording him in the background.

"Him really dey chop life," his girlfriend captioned her clip shared on TikTok.

The video has generated a buzz on social media, with many ladies commending the development.

Mixed reactions greeted the video

CHIDERA said:

"Odogwu adagoooo."

@millybebe said:

"I love this ooo."

Vee said:

"Hei! see wetin you do my brother."

360closure beauty saloon said:

"Abeg i no wan hear say u break my brother heart after this ooo."

Blessing Samuel said:

"It's the seriousness for me."

Anderlene said:

"Na so e suppose be.

"No be only woman dey work for in law house."

Gift said:

''Ma better test.

"As dem dey test us to wash pmaye and sweep house .

"Next na to wash car."

Lady helps out boyfriend's mum at home

In a related report, a lady named Morenikeji was seen doing chores at her boyfriend's mum's house.

In a video she shared, Morenikeji slightly knelt at every opportunity as she greeted his mum and other women present.

She offered to help them and jumped from one chore to the other. From steering the food on fire with a big spatula, Morenikeji switched to doing the dishes and then running errands.

Lady works hard at boyfriend's house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady was seen doing chores at her boyfriend's house.

According to the lady, she has been working like a housewife since she arrived there a day ago and is so tired.

In a TikTok clip, she humbly took directives from a woman in the house as she lifted large utensils. Not stopping there, the lady went on to wash loads of plates as she helped out with chores. The lady vowed that her boyfriend's family must marry her.

