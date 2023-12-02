Sheila Courage, the estranged wife of Isreal Afeare, popularly known as Isreal, raised another dust around her marital saga

The young beauty model took to social media to silently pass a message about her status in the dating market

Recall that it was reported that Davido's aide, Isreal, and his young wife went separate ways a few months after their wedding ceremony

Sheila Courage, the estranged wife of Israel Afeare, popularly known as Isreal DMW (personal logistics manager for Nigerian singer Davido), has left netizens puzzled with her subtle statement about her current relationship status.

As Legit.ng previously reported, the couple's marriage dominated the news after it abruptly ended after a few months.

The beauty model shared a visual post on social media that mocked the ongoing discussions surrounding her marital issues. In the video, Sheila is seen joyfully dancing to the lyrics of a new song with words that convey, "I'm single, not searching; it's so complicated."

Her aura in the viral video suggests that she is unconcerned with the rumours surrounding her marital situation and has decided to be happy.

Netizens react to Isreal DMW's wife's video

skinny_dimples:

"The shape of their heads looks so much alike….. twins ex couple."

jamieblackish:

"Na now wey I look the gal well… Israel fine pass her."

opa_zeez06:

"She be like Man all body just strong like yam."

damsel_25:

"She left when she was looking like him."

mandy__chuks:

"In all this marriage drama it was never said that isreal cheat£d…wear your crown king."

zeeeknow:

"All this heavy makeup we wear sometimes shaaa, who would ever believe that this person is just 21."

nolly_wahala:

"I been said this girl looks like Israel, it’s like their head want to turn into circle but decided to turn into square but then it changed its mind. And look at her bad wig ? And what kind of baby nayoka dress is this ? Chewing chew gum like ashaw."

Blessing CEO slams Israel DMW’s ex-wife

Nigerian relationship therapist Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, popularly known as Blessing CEO, argued that Israel DMW's wife Sheila only wed him because of his connections to Davido.

In a new video, Blessing claimed that the 21-year-old merely got married to Israel because she thought she was going to get benefits from the Afrobeats artist.

The love expert further questioned whether the young woman hadn't known about her husband's dedication to work before their marriage.

