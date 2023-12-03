Big Brother Naija superstar Phyna was recognised for her creativity by her people at the just-concluded Edo State International Festival

It was disclosed that 3,000 entries from 196 countries were received as the reality TV star made it to the top

Sharing her good news with the public, the controversial figure slammed Instablog and the likes for not reporting her win

The Edo State International Festival (ESIFF), an awards ceremony honouring the world's most accomplished filmmakers, marked the successful conclusion of its second edition.

Big Brother Naija star Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, aka Phyna, was honoured during the event held in Edo state from Thursday, November 30, 2023, to Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Phyna won Best Female Actress for her movie Osato, among other contenders.

BBNaija Phyna drags Instablog

Following her recent achievement, the award-winning actress took to her social media account to call out the popular Instablog for not recognising her and sharing her win.

"Na better thing happen today, oh, ESIFF them show my film (Osato). I con still win best actor of the year (female) @instablog9ja and many more…….. as Una eye blind so, na so Una eye go dy blind for better thing. AMEN #OSATOisComing.”

Meanwhile, one of the event organisers, Victor Okhai, declared that they had received 3,000 entries from 196 countries.

List of winners at ESIFF

Best editing: The Book of Mountains

Best sound: Obito

Best makeup: Sleeping dogs

Best screenplay: Obito

Best costume: Ek Bhagavad ek Gita

Best Cinematography + gift of a new Sony camera: Ek Bhagavad ek Gita

Best documentary + $5,000 cash prize: I will never leave you

Best male actor: Jinmi Ahmed in The Delectable Azeezah Samson

Best female actress: Josephina 'Phyna' Otabor in Osato

Best director: Obito

Best international film: Obito

Best international short film + $5,000 cash prize: Edeleyo

Best feature film + $10,000 cash prize: Ifediche

Sam Loco Efe was honored posthumously.

Netizens react to BBNaija Phyna's post

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

@beauty_rubby:

Congratulations let them keep turning blind eye to your wins

They will Soon run mad both the ones paying them."

@Rabiat01:

"My hype priestess Don drop for una oya make it trend."

@Esther50390741:

"Yes tag them.. they are the real blogging problem we have in Nigeria.. Congratulations phyna."

maurinedavekwam:

"Omg this is huge,am so happy for my girl, you're just getting started Phyna my love."

stellafestus35:

"This reminds me so much of when she won BBNLUS7... Everybody was shouting "Phyna" "Phyna". "Phyna""

chika._me:

"See how everybody is turning their neck looking for my phyna, while my baby is cruising in UK."

Source: Legit.ng