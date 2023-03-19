Big Brother superstar Phyna came fully prepared to hunt some sect of netizens who termed her a razz girl

The reality TV star was embroiled in an online saga that sparked a backlash against her and her personality

Phyna later went back to her Instagram and hosted a live video where she composed a unique rendition for those who slammed her on Twitter

Nigerian reality TV star Pyhna has sparked conflicting reactions online as she hunts netizens who called her a razz girl.

The BBNaija champ had an episode days ago on Twitter that prompted trolls from several accounts that tagged her as a razz girl.

Pictures of BBNaija Phyna Credit: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

After the incident, Phyna went live on Instagram to sneer at the tweeps who collectively termed her razz.

In the video making the rounds online, Phyna composed a special song for those sects of people, where she said:

"Local girl win Big Brother, oya call me razz girl, razz girl don get money, oya call me bush girl. Bush girl is living better."

See her video below

Nigerians react to Phyna’s live video

ogunsjummy0116:

"Phyla can you rest now! For your own sanity abeg."

amagracie:

"But this girl mumu sha."

enna__ameh:

"Who Be her Management??? Make Future Housemate Avoid Her Management By all means!!! Them no sabi Work!!!"

datbiniboy:

"She’s from Benin, like Benin Republic, not Benin City.. na beg we dey "

sandy_coco__:

"Portable and phyna should marry each other ."

chym___amaka:

"You can take mgborie out of the village but you can never take the village out of mgborie."

BBNaija Phyna unbothered as $200 disappears from her hotel room in Asaba

Reality TV star Phyna disclosed that she was robbed in an Asaba hotel, and some money was taken.

Phyna said after she packed her things, she discovered that 200 USD had been taken from her luggage.

The amount of money was insignificant, so Phyna insisted to let it go, and continued to mock Asaba.

Phyna heavily lampoons fans trying to force her relationship with fellow ex-housemate Groovy

Meanwhile, Big Brother Naija 2022 winner Phyna seems to want to keep her relationship with Groovy on the low, but fans aren't letting her.

Legit.ng previously reported that during an Instagram live session, the reality star got angry when most of her fans started asking why she has been hanging out with Bella and not Groovy.

Phyna, who urged her fans to rest, noted that unnecessary curiosity is why some people choose to go private.

One social media user who reacted to the BBNaija star’s disclaimer said:

“Las las e don cast this is not the Phyna I know she always replies all shippers questions maybe breakfast don set."

