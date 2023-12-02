West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has declared Precious Mbajiorgu as the best candidate in the category of visually impaired students in 2022

Precious sat for the 2022 WASSCE at the St. John of God Secondary School in Awka, the Anambra state

The Guidance and Counselling undergraduate student at UNIZK performed brilliantly in the nine subjects she wrote

FCT, Abuja - A former student of St. John of God Secondary School in Awka, the Anambra state capital, Precious Mbajiorgu, has emerged as the best candidate in the visually impaired category for the 2022 West African Senior Secondary Examinations Council (WASSCE) in Nigeria.

Precious, who is currently studying Guidance and Counselling at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, was declared the winner of that category at the WAEC head office in Abuja, The Punch.

The 21-year-old indigene of Ihiala in Anambra state lost her sight in 2008 to glaucoma when she was in her terminal class in a primary school in Awada, near Onitsha.

She was forced to learn the use of the Braille machine to read in order to continue her education.

An elated Mbajiorgu dedicated her award to Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State for his commitment to quality education and for empowering physically challenged persons.

“Professor Soludo cares for all, and he is well-focused, not just brilliant.”

