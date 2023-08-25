Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Phyna is at it again as a clip she shared on her page has sparked emotions online

The clip, which was tagged "goodnight," has got people talking as she flaunted her newly acquired BBL curves while bragging that it has been giving some people sleepless nights

Phyna added some unusual comments as captions for the video as she admonished people to zoom in on the photos to get a better view of her BBL curves

Reality TV star and winner of the season 7 BBNaija show, Phyna doesn't seem set to lay low anytime soon.

The BBNaija star recently shared a clip on her page that's got people talking as she flaunted her newly acquired BBL curves.

Reality TV star Phyna brags in a trending video as she calls on her fans to zoom in on her new BBL backside. Photo credit: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls that Phyna's new BBL curves broke the internet some days back when she was dragged for it looking awkward and poorly done.

However, the recent clip seems to give a completely different vibe to what trended days ago. Fans couldn't help but hail Phyna's new clip, noting that her curves looked stunning in the trending video.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

You don go adjust am - Fans troll Phyna

A fan, however, didn't seem impressed as he scoured the reality TV star while thanking her archrival, Chi Chi, for blasting her well enough to make her go back and fix the old BBL.

See the new look of Phyna's BBL that's got people talking:

See the reactions that Phyna's BBL curves stirred

@realestsandy:

"Always fighting herself, omo we are all busy making money, we no send you and your generation, once we log out of SM, we no dey remember you Nne."

@zpeartie:

"Why does she have the mindset of people always ha@ating on her. That's a faster route to hbp oo. No rest of mind. Always thinking everything others do is about you. Hah! Imagine living life like that."

@__o.luwaferanmi:

"Ohhh it’s even plastic . In mama G’s voice."

@pbellebeautyng:

"After cursing out surgery body ! U later joined . Shame shame shame."

@olubori_o:

"I wish this babe had sense, she’ll have been a real baddie."

@abikz_beauty_world:

"Her doctor is good the only bad thing about fixing body with surgery is the addictive part she go fix tire anyways money dey."

@mhorenike:

"Yes o, this is just the beginning, more lipos to go."

@001Oxygen:

"You get the body no doubt. But try de rest."

BBN's Chichi blasts Phyna's new BBL backside, calls it bag of cement with horns

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that famous Nigerian reality TV star Chichi trends as her online war with BBNaija colleague Phyna takes a new turn.

According to reports, the pair seemed to have run into each other at an event in Lagos, where all hell broke loose.

Chichi afterwards took to her Twitter page to troll Phyna, noting that she always wanted to be like her, yet went about condemning her.

Source: Legit.ng