A young man has shared heartwarming videos of him meeting Broda Shaggi after cycling from Port Harcourt to Lagos

In a video, the excited man who commenced the trip last Thursday revealed he was on the road for six days

Following the latest achievement, the young man described himself as the happiest person alive

A young man, Chiemezie Sullivan, better known as Wajamarine, is currently trending online after he embarked on a journey from Port Harcourt in Rivers state to Lagos state to meet popular skit maker Samuel Perry aka Broda Shaggi.

Wajamarine, who revealed he commenced the journey last Thursday, said he travelled through six states.

He, however, arrived in Lagos on Tuesday, November 28, where he met with Broda Shaggi, who welcomed him.

Wajamarine has since flooded his Instagram page with different moments of him with Broda Shaggi.

In a caption, he wrote:

"I am the happiest person on earth right now all I had was a dream and believe, to my greatest surprise it came to pass, I don’t know what I would have tell my port harcourt people if didn’t meet with you."

Below is another video of Wajamarine sharing how cycled from Port Harcourt to Lagos in six days

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that a man attempted to trek from Taraba to see Davido.

People react as man cycles from Port Harcourt to Lagos

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, see them below:

apacino__:

"Finally you go drop the bike take flight ✈️ go back."

official_ernestbekky:

"Chaiii my Gee you done reach finally oooo."

ambi_shot1:

"So u Sabi dance like this."

alinco_dc:

"This is just the beginning bro."

offic_ialgoodluck:

"Na God dey run am thank you @brodashaggi for receiving our own pH son."

comedian_nnana:

"my man dance ooo it well oo."

