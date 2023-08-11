A young man who has been riding a bicycle from Benue to Lagos in a bid to see Davido has refused to give up

After Davido stated that he was out of the country and urged the bike to go back, the young man insisted on meeting the DMW label boss

In a latest update, the young man revealed he has a gift for Davido, adding that he was already heading to Ogun state

A young man on Twitter identified as Emmiwuks has shown he is one not to give up easily on a task.

Legit.ng recall reporting that Emmiwuks made headlines after he announced he was journeying from Benue state to Lagos on a bicycle to meet music star Davido.

While Davido has urged the young man to go back as he is not in the country at the moment, Emmiwuks has continued on his journey.

In a latest tweet on Friday, August 11, Emmiwuks said he was not going back as he revealed he has a gift for Davido, which he was present to the DML label owner.

He also revealed he was already heading to Ogun state from Benin.

Emmiwuks tweeted:

"Am not going back Boss I most present my gift to you @davido Benin state heading to Ogun any moment from now..."

See his tweet below:

Netizens react as young man insists on seeing Davido

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed his tweet, see them below:

PrivateJay01:

Make @davido Kuku do UK visa for you make you ride go London ."

@68kurutsi:

"How person go mumu like ekiti people like this."

damilola069:

"Looks like you are not loved at home . He should return to 9ja because of ur clout . Person wey Dey push u Dey crrrazze."

optionzdadaz:

"Go go bro! I'm with u on this. Do not be discouraged. Say them go feel it."

Source: Legit.ng