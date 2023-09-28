Despite viral claims online, Naira Marley denied signing DJ Splash as Marlian Music's official DJ and reduced him to just an acquaintance

A throwback video of skit maker Broda Shaggi hailing the young boy as Marlian DJ has surfaced

DJ Splash looked fresh and well coordinated, unlike what he looks like after his involvement with Naira Marley

Nigerian rapper Naira Marley finally addressed claims about his relationship with DJ Splash, an alleged former Marlian Music disk jockey.

Reacting to claims that he ruined the young boy's life, Naira Marley said DJ Splash was never signed to his label.

Broda Shaggi calls DJ Splash Marlian DJ Photo credit: @brodashaggi/@iamdj_splash

Source: Instagram

In a post on the young DJ's page, he shared an old video of skit maker Broda Shaggi hailing him as Marlian DJ.

This allegedly disproves claims that DJ Splash was just an acquaintance to Naira Marley and his crew.

However, DJ Splash spilled messy details about the Soapy crooner and his Marlian record label when actress Iyabo Ojo visited him.

Watch the video below:

