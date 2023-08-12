In a bid to see Davido, a die-hard fan, Dami has commenced a journey from Taraba state to Lagos by foot

The young man tagged the singer and urged netizens to wish him a safe trip as he hoped to cover about 828km

In reply to him on Twitter, Davido was shocked the fan decided to walk and noted that his body would feel the effect

Recently, fans of Davido have been doing the most to show how much they love him, including travelling from one state to another.

A young man, identified as Dami on Twitter, revealed he had started his journey from Taraba state to Lagos to see the singer.

Netizens react as Davido replies fan ready to trek from Taraba Photo credit: @davido/@Dami4reign

Source: Instagram

Dami would have to cover about 828km, according to him, to see his favourite musician, and he asked netizens to wish him luck and a safe journey.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"My name is dami, I just started my journey from Taraba to lagos, which is about 828km, to see @davido Wish me luck and safe journey guys"

What did Davido say to Dami?

The fan tagged Davido, and surprisingly, the singer saw the tweet. Davido simply lamented over the fact that his fan chose to make the journey by foot.

The singer also added that Dami'd body would suffer the consequences.

He wrote:

"With leg nah ur body go tell u."

See the exchange below:

Netizens react to Davido's reply

legend.zino_:

"I like how david is engaging with is fans might be nothing but getting a reply from your fav means everything to the individual."

ndy_blaq:

"Longest distance to see Davido by road. Did someone tell them Guinness world record would recognize them or what?! "

@Marcsmall24:

" trek small, carry bike small.."

@mathewmakut:

"we dey play too much for this appdavido for president "

@Capt_Tempo:

"They have left Guiness book of world records and are now troubling Davido."

smart_tizzle:

"Even make you trek from Saudi come Nigeria.. you no go still see davido "

_m_kizzy_:

"If una no die before una get here, then obo go bless you with money."

candlepearlframe:

"Body go really tell davido no send una papa "

ima_steeve:

"Na your body go tell u and you go know All your mate Dey hustle ,you Dey waka "

Fan riding bike to see Davido refuses to turn back

Emmiwuks made headlines after he announced he was journeying from Benue state to Lagos on a bicycle to meet music star Davido.

While Davido urged the young man to return as he was not in the country, Emmiwuks continued his journey.

In the latest tweet on Friday, August 11, Emmiwuks said he was not going back as he revealed he had a gift for Davido, which he wanted to present to the DML label owner.

Source: Legit.ng