Rema has announced the suspension of his performances scheduled to take place in December due to health concerns

The Calm Down, who had been scheduled to tour Lagos, Abuja and Benin in December, promised to return to the stage in 2024

Rema's post stirred a reaction from Davido, who urged him to take a well-deserved break, which has left people talking

Nigerian music Youngster Divine Ikubor Rema on Wednesday, November 29, trended online after unexpectedly suspending all his shows billed to take place in December.

Rema, who recently shut down the prestigious O2 Arena, was initially scheduled to return to Nigeria, where he would perform in Lagos, Abuja, and Benin.

Davido encourages Rema to take a break. Credit: @davido @heisrema

Source: Instagram

Why did Rema suspend his shows?

In a post via his Instastory, the Calm Down star revealed he wouldn’t be performing in December due to health reasons.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Rema also expressed how heartbroken he was by the sudden development. He, however, promised to return to the stage next year.

He wrote:

“It breaks my heart to say that I won’t be performing anywhere this December. Been years of touring, I’ve ignored my health and I need time to recuperate. 2024, we go again, love.”

Davido reacts as Rema suspends shows

In a show of support for his junior colleague, Davido, in a message to Rema, shared how making music was not easy.

The DMW star also advised Rema to take some time off as he had made Africa and the world proud beyond expectations.

Davido wrote on his Instastory:

"The job is not easy physically and mentally, you've done Africa and the world proud beyond expectations. Go get some rest King and come back."

See screenshots of Rema and Davido's Instastories below:

Reactions as Davido sends message to Rema

See the comments below:

mandy__chuks:

"What a fatherly message If you love Davido gather here."

healthy__sip__:

"OBO doing senior brother works."

phaithy30bg:

"I no see wetin davido do wrong than appreciating a fellow artist and y’all are busy crying."

_odogwu96:

"Davido & eye service 5&6."

oyinnn_0:

"Clout chaser 2.0."

Why Davido hailed Stonebwoy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido appreciated his colleague Stonebwoy’s wife for the tasty indigenous food she has served him.

The DMW boss expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome from the dancehall superstar and his family.

Davido's post appeared to stir some conflicting reactions between Nigerian and Ghanaian delicacies.

Source: Legit.ng