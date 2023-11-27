Comedian Trinity Guy has shared a new skit of him mimicking Davido's aide, Isreal DMW, and his estranged wife, Sheila Courage

In a controversial skit, Trinity Guy, who acted as Isreal, hinted at the possible reasons behind Davido's logistics manager's marriage crash

The video has since caused outrage online, with some netizens calling for the skit maker's re-arrest

Upcoming comedian and prankster Abdullahi Maruff Adisa, better known as Trinity Guy, has come under massive criticism on social media over his recent skit about Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW’s marriage crash.

Legit.ng recall reporting that Isreal DMW and his ex-wife, Sheila Courage, have been dragging each other on social media for the past few days.

Trinity Guy drops new skit. Credit: @iamtrinityguy

Source: Instagram

Following some of the details that led to the marriage crash that has emerged online, Trinity Guy dropped a skit where he illustrated a likely scenario that led to Isreal's marriage crash.

The skit maker went as far as Isreal DMW’s outfit and pattern of hailing Davido in the video.

Trinity Guy, in the skit, also suggested that Isreal's loyalty to Davido caused problems in his marriage.

Sharing the skit on his page, Trinity Guy wrote in a caption:

“Sheila Dey advise me say make I leave Davido ‍♀️Please watch still the end Na cruise ooooo 30BG for life."

Watch the video below:

People react to Trinity Guy's video

Many expressed displeasure at the skit maker's action. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, see them below:

official_leemar:

"This guy will go to jail again nobody can tell me no."

emiszn:

"Be like jail dey sweet this guy again."

EgwuChineduKin1:

"Isreal's loyalty to Davido is uncompromizable."

Bdelaziz9:

"Dem go lock this guy up again."

Teesaids:

"Omo this narrative sweet die."

Dee_Humßle :

"This guy na one full version of Vawulence."

Nosa Rex advises Isreal DMW and Sheila Courage

Legit.ng recently reported that Nosa Rex advised Israel DMW and his estranged wife, Shelia, about their marriage.

Nosa Rex noted that Isreal prostrating for Davido put food on their table as he urged him to continue with it.

In another report, singer Portable advised Isreal DWM to marry more wives.

Source: Legit.ng