Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, and socialite Rahman Jago are now making headlines over their latest antics

A video made the rounds showing the moment both men engaged in a car race with a Lamborghini and a Dodge

The video raised mixed feelings from Nigerians with some of them calling it a dangerous game

Popular Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy and Rahman Jago, have caught the attention of netizens over their latest move.

The two men who appear to be adrenaline junkies were seen engaging in a car race on the highway.

Nigerians react to video of Burna Boy and Rahman Jago doing car race on highway. Photos: @rahman_jago_, @burnaboygram

In a video that made the rounds online, Burna Boy raced with his Lamborghini while Rahman Jago raced with his Dodge as both men tried to see which car had superior racing power.

The video which was recorded from Rahman Jago’s car showed the socialite screaming with excitement after Burna’s car passed his side.

Other vehicles were also spotted on the road including a big truck and Hilux truck which seemed to pass both Burna and Jago.

Reactions as Burna Boy and Rahman Jago do car racing on highway

The video of the car race between Burna Boy and Rahman Jago was met with mixed feelings from netizens. A number of them called it a dangerous sport while others tried to determine which car won the race.

Read some comments below:

heights_emmanuel:

“So fun to watch until you hear gbowai .”

teejay.stp:

“They don chop na.”

emynent1:

“Na lambo and dodge dey race but na hilux dey lead .”

_iamcartoon:

“Can never be wiz, that guy no joke with him life o.”

bakwoodfx:

“Burna boy no ready to race ….. jago body just Dey para …. Baba wan move … doings.”

_king_marvel_:

“See as Hilux pass una jejely …una motor na just noise.”

follyclothiers236:

“You have eaten, right? If not hummm, it’s almost holiday season.”

Darasapparel:

“Joy kills ooo make una take an easy ooo.”

incredible1908:

“Only one pothole.. just 1.”

iam_odsmix:

“Abeg ooo make we nor go hear story that touch ooo make una take am easy.”

tushdoshclothing:

“Hilux na your mate?”

michael_golgibody:

“Make una kill una selves, na una problem.”

aascholar_:

“Difference flex Dey for this life sha.”

Lavida boy blamed boredom:

Adopted son claimed Burna and Jago were playing with their lives:

Santorini called the video disturbing:

Brymo slams Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Brymo was not pleased that Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido are enjoying the exposure and title of pioneers of Afrobeats.

He said Afrobeats is not a genre, but Afrobeat and Fela struggled to bring it to life. Brymo knocked Burna Boy for claiming Jesus of Afrobeats when, in fact, he is a sleazy, cheap, and unoriginal creative.

He argued that most of the self-acclaimed African Giant's songs are either samples of other people's songs or a stolen slogan and wondered how he got a Grammy.

