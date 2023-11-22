The renowned music outlet Billboard unveiled its year-end list for 2023, shining a spotlight on the Afrobeats genre in the United States

This comprehensive compilation showcased the top Afrobeats artists and songs that captivated audiences throughout the year, regardless of their release dates

Burna Boy took the top spot in the Billboard rankings, solidifying his position as the leading artist, followed by Rema and Tems, despite not releasing any 2023 album

Billboard recently released their year-end list for 2023, with a special emphasis on the top Afrobeats songs in the United States.

Top Afrobeats acts and songs that became hits during the year were included, regardless of when they were released.

Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido take positions on Billboard's US Afrobeats chat for 2023 Credit: @buranboygram, @davido, @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Billboard's year-end music recaps compile chart information from every artist, title, label, and contributor from the period of November 19, 2022, to October 21, 2023.

These lists were created to honour the efforts of those who have made major contributions to the music business.

On that note, the reputable music magazine named Burna Boy the best Afrobeats performer of 2023.

Wizkid, Tems, and Libianca still managed to rank highly, despite not releasing an album or EP in 2023.

On the Billboard Top Afrobeats Songs list, "Calm Down" by Rema came in at number one, while "Higher" by Tems and "Free Mind" by Tems had the most positions.

See the post below

Netizens react to the Billboard Year-End US Afrobeats chart

Fans were quick to note that Wikzid made it to the top 5 despite not releasing an album in 2023, as they bashed his contenders.

See their comments below:

sunny___bright:

"Wizkid still toping without any release this year."

rainmagical__:

"You fit still no release any song make you de Top 5."

tony.frank_:

"Wizzy Grace .. He had no song for the year yet him still Dey top chat."

miz_okikiola:

"Big Wiz Grace. You fit still no release any song make you dey Top 5."

hayam_kvng_sholay:

Y’all will understand that Odogwu no be nickname wey Burna talk when Burna win another Grammy soon."

bolaji2512_:

"See where una 003 dey."

50bandzz1:

"Wiz fit no release for years him go still day Top 5. there are levels to this."

Rema outshines Burna Boy and Wizkid as he wins the Song of the Year Award at Trace Award

Legit. ng had reported that Rema was one of the prominent singers at the Trace Music Awards 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda.

The singer proved why he was called the future of Afrobeat, as he outshone his senior colleagues at the event.

His song 'Calm Down' won the Best Global African Artist of the Year even though Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido were all nominated in the same category.

Source: Legit.ng