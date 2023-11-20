Burna Boy has bagged the Top Afrobeat Artist of the year award at the just-concluded Billboard Music Award

He thanked his followers for the support and the organisers for considering him worthy to be the winner

The singer also noted that the award is one out of many his fans should expect as a result of his hard work

Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, is happy to be one of the recipients of an award and has taken to social media to show it off.

The singer, who was nominated for the 2024 Grammy Award, recorded another win at the recently concluded Billboard Music Award, which took place on November 19.

Burna Boy Boasts As He Bags Afrobeat Artist at Billboard Music Award. Photo Credit @burnboygram

Source: Instagram

He won the Top Afrobeat Award of 2023 and displayed the trophy on X. He noted that it is just the beginning of his greater win.

Burna Boy dedicates his award to African artists

The 'Last Last' crooner dedicated the win to every artist coming out of Africa. He encouraged them and noted that the future was bright for all of them. He also said they would soon see his vision for his music career.

This development is coming after a notable award organiser wrote about the excellent performance of the singer as an Afrobeat music act. The Grammy called the singer the best Afrobeat musician in Africa while stating a brief feat some artists nominated for 2024 had achieved.

See the clip of his appreciation here:

Fans react to Burna Boy's video

Netizens have reacted to the clip made by Burna Boy about his Billboard Music Award win. Here are some of the comments below.

@tomi_waziri:

"Like i just dey love Burna Boy so much."

@Barr_Hopeepzy:

"Burna gan gan, your fans are always proud of you, I’m one."

@mafia3O;

"Lol so you are now a afrobeats artist abi? Aftrr insulting afrobeats . Well just be grateful to atlantic."

@SirDavidBent:

"The King!"

@iconicsteve01:

"Odogwu you bad."

@Daffydre2:

"Good morning BB burner, produ of you."

@sizwe_tp:

"So does this means you better than Davido?"

@sizwe_dp:

"Your song have never been on Hot 100 but you collect billboard award . How ?"

@official_adags:

"Odogwu just dey para every season. Congratulations Burna Boy."

@Barr_Hopeepzy:

"Congrats Burna boy."

Rema outshines Burna Boy and Wizkid as he wins the Song of the Year Award at Trace Award

Legit. ng had reported that Rema was one of the prominent singers at the Trace Music Awards 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda.

The singer proved why he was called the future of Afrobeat, as he outshone his senior colleagues at the event.

His song 'Calm Down' won the Best Global African Artist of the Year even though Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido were all nominated in the same category.

Source: Legit.ng