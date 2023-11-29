A Nigerian lady has shared a video of herself having a great time with popular Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck

In a video which she posted via her official TikTok account, she described him as "the sweetest" person

The captivating video has garnered attention from netizens who shared their opinions about the duo

A beautiful Nigerian lady has gone viral after gushing over her recent meeting with Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck.

In a TikTok video, the happy lady @sheisveraa, expressed her admiration for the rapper, describing him as "the sweetest."

Pretty lady meets rapper Odumodu Photo credit: @sheisveraa/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady's video with Odumodu sparks online frenzy

The video showcased a positive interaction between the two, leaving viewers intrigued and eager to know more.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

While many wondered if the duo were in a relationship, others were more curious to know if they were in a hotel.

Reactions trail video of lady and Odumodu

The video caught the attention of netizens who massively reacted to the encounter between the pretty lady and Odumodublvck.

@letjungkcook7 said:

“For hotel room?”

@Mrburner reacted:

“She met blvck and collected odumo.”

@baebijay3@gmail.com said:

“Odumo na the fine version of Burna boy.”

@Temi said:

“Odumodu be like person papa. Shuuu he don old.”

@Daniel said:

“What happened after the video.”

@Central Cee's wife said:

“You people should rest! She didn't go alone.”

@Perpi commented:

“Relationship fit don start like this.”

@Vàlèñ-Tiñè said:

“U met ur biggest fan inside room. U don lock am tokus.”

@kennyplays said:

“He don lock an tokos.”

Watch the video below:

Lady gushes as she sets eye on Davido in Asaba

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady in Asaba, Delta state has taken her love for music superstar, Davido to another level.

The lady who had her first encounter with the singer shared how excited she was about setting her eyes on Davido. She shouted on top of her voice to reach out to the singer as he alighted his vehicle.

When she finally got home, she shared her feelings for the music star. Nigerians have reacted to the video of the lady appreciating Davido's handsomeness.

Source: Legit.ng