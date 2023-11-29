Global site navigation

Local editions

Young Man Shows Off His New Car, Invites His Pastor to Pray for Him and His Vehicle, Shares Video
People

Young Man Shows Off His New Car, Invites His Pastor to Pray for Him and His Vehicle, Shares Video

by  Basit Jamiu
  • A young man who had bought his own car became an online sensation after he shared a video of his pastor blessing his new vehicle
  • He had invited his pastor to pray for him and his car, which many netizens praised as a smart move
  • The pastor, dressed in a white tuxedo, prayed passionately for the man and his car, declaring he would prosper and be protected

PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make Legit.ng Better Now.

A video of a young man who bought a car of his own has gained attention online.

He invited his pastor to pray for him and his newly bought car, which was considered a wise idea.

Photo from user
Man calls pastor for prayer. Photo credit: TikTok/@callmedeji
Source: TikTok

The pastor, who was wearing a white tuxedo, prayed fervently for the man as well as showered blessing on his car.

Watch the video below:

Read also

Burna Boy and Rahman Jago do car race with Lamborghini and Dodge, Nigerians react to trending video

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Wanerproog said:

“Ogun give you finish, you carry am go church ee U dy whyn.”

Creativity74646:

“From now on sha no use engine oil again.”

Ayoola0163:

“He know wattin e dey do.. yhu no see sey e no too open mouth say amen.”

Gboy:

“Fairly used Benz.”

Bobtee231:

“Dem don press pastor money.”

Adams:

“No follow them Raise am oo0 more keys.”

080T51j:

“Na you and mechanics go remain.”

DreamBig Nnamdi

“Congrats bro,still loc:ate us Lord.”

Funti-wolford:

“No mind am we go play Amapiano with the car.29.”

Real_Ekpenyong:

“AmenA turn am inside ur fuel tank.”

Victor:

“Me and you know say no be that pastor prayer give you the Benz.”

Lazaruz:

“Make them no pure the salt for engine oh.”

Mary:

“Make una pray fast my bro wan go raise am.”

Read also

"Things dey happen for this Lagos": Lady who entered public bus leaks video of driver's unusual seat

PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel