A young man who had bought his own car became an online sensation after he shared a video of his pastor blessing his new vehicle

He had invited his pastor to pray for him and his car, which many netizens praised as a smart move

The pastor, dressed in a white tuxedo, prayed passionately for the man and his car, declaring he would prosper and be protected

The pastor, who was wearing a white tuxedo, prayed fervently for the man as well as showered blessing on his car.

Wanerproog said:

“Ogun give you finish, you carry am go church ee U dy whyn.”

Creativity74646:

“From now on sha no use engine oil again.”

Ayoola0163:

“He know wattin e dey do.. yhu no see sey e no too open mouth say amen.”

Gboy:

“Fairly used Benz.”

Bobtee231:

“Dem don press pastor money.”

Adams:

“No follow them Raise am oo0 more keys.”

080T51j:

“Na you and mechanics go remain.”

DreamBig Nnamdi

“Congrats bro,still loc:ate us Lord.”

Funti-wolford:

“No mind am we go play Amapiano with the car.29.”

Real_Ekpenyong:

“AmenA turn am inside ur fuel tank.”

Victor:

“Me and you know say no be that pastor prayer give you the Benz.”

Lazaruz:

“Make them no pure the salt for engine oh.”

Mary:

“Make una pray fast my bro wan go raise am.”

