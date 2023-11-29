Young Man Shows Off His New Car, Invites His Pastor to Pray for Him and His Vehicle, Shares Video
A video of a young man who bought a car of his own has gained attention online.
He invited his pastor to pray for him and his newly bought car, which was considered a wise idea.
The pastor, who was wearing a white tuxedo, prayed fervently for the man as well as showered blessing on his car.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Wanerproog said:
“Ogun give you finish, you carry am go church ee U dy whyn.”
Creativity74646:
“From now on sha no use engine oil again.”
Ayoola0163:
“He know wattin e dey do.. yhu no see sey e no too open mouth say amen.”
Gboy:
“Fairly used Benz.”
Bobtee231:
“Dem don press pastor money.”
Adams:
“No follow them Raise am oo0 more keys.”
080T51j:
“Na you and mechanics go remain.”
DreamBig Nnamdi
“Congrats bro,still loc:ate us Lord.”
Funti-wolford:
“No mind am we go play Amapiano with the car.29.”
Real_Ekpenyong:
“AmenA turn am inside ur fuel tank.”
Victor:
“Me and you know say no be that pastor prayer give you the Benz.”
Lazaruz:
“Make them no pure the salt for engine oh.”
Mary:
“Make una pray fast my bro wan go raise am.”
Source: Legit.ng