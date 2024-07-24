Nigerian international music star Davido took a moment to remember his late mother, Veronica Adeleke

Reports have it that the musician’s mother tragically died in 2003 as a result of Cardiac arrest and was 4o years of age

The former DMW singer, in his recent social media, spoke about his mother as he shared one of her beautiful pictures

Award-winning Nigerian singer David Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido, buzzed the internet as he revealed a portrait of his late mother, Veronica Adeleke.

Davido remembered his late mother. Credit: @davido

The former DMW executive on his social media reminisced about his mum as he shared a gorgeous portrait of the late billionaire Adedeji Adeleke’s wife.

Not stopping there, the newly married artist described the departed soul as a “baddie”.

See his post below:

Davido spurs reactions online

Many netizens agreed with the Timeless singer, noting how gorgeous his mother was.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sweetylyx_official:

"Thank you mummy for giving us a legend 😩❤️it’s so sad you’re not here to see him making us proud."

iamtheblessedewa:

"May all mother be alive to witness their children”s greatness ijn … and to those that have lost theirs may the lord console y’all."

lowkiresult01:

"Ur son is the biggest musician in Africa thanks for giving us that Gem 💎 rest well."

bobby.zaza.042:

"Nah why he go for Chioma honestly we guys like dating or marry someone beautiful like our parent."

gbaby183pyq:

"May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace."

arinzechukwu463:

"OBO too resemble him mom."

truetalkz:

"Seems like Hailey did a copy & paste of her grandma."

mojimuji37:

"Chioma look like ur mum may her soul rest in peace."

sesaysonnita:

"Davido said he loves his mother, but he didn't like his first child imade."

