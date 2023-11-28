Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo threatened to take legal action against popular social media user Martins Vincent Otse, best known as Verydarkman

This came immediately after the actress sued her colleague Lizzy Anjorin for the various videos she had made against her family

Recall that Verydarkman has also made several defamatory accusations against the actress and her daughter, Priscilla

Following the media attention her lawsuit against actress Lizzy Anjorin received, Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo has declared her intent to file a lawsuit against well-known TikToker Martins Vincent Otse, also known as Verydarkman.

According to Legit.ng, Iyabo Ojo filed a lawsuit against her colleague Lizzy Anjorin for N500 million in damages.

Lizzy's online accusations, which included allegations of Iyabo's romantic involvement with singer Naira Marley, prompted this legal action. Lizzy also involved Iyabo's daughter and her partner, Paulo.

Lizzy Anjorin has been granted a 14-day period to respond to the legal proceedings.

Iyabo Ojo comes for Verydarkmam

After the recent controversy, an inquisitive follower took to Iyabo's post to inquire why she hadn't taken legal action against Verydarkman, who had previously made derogatory remarks about her and her daughter, Priscilla.

The user wrote:

"Why wasn't the Verydarkman sued? His own defamatory statements were worse."

The actress replied:

"Be patient."

See their conversation below

Verydarkman claims Iyabo Ojo and daughter sleep with men for money

Legit.ng earlier reported that the online activist made another video, a reply to Iyabo Ojo insulting him and his mum for failing to raise him right.

Verydarkman alleged the actress and her daughter Priscy sleep with men for money, and he offered that his friend would sleep with them together and pay them off while he watches.

The online activist called Iyabo Ojo a dry woman, and other unprintable names. He wondered how her lover, Paulo, enjoyed sleeping with her.

Priscilla Ojo Speaks on dating men richer than her

Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo stated categorically that she would not date somebody who was not higher than her financial status.

The young actress bragged about earning her own money and that dating someone with less would bring her down.

In a recent podcast, Priscilla claimed that she could not be friends with or in a relationship with someone who does not enrich her life somehow.

