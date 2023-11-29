Controversial Nollywood actress Liz Anjorin seems unfazed by the recent lawsuit Iyabo Ojo slammed her with

The actress, in no time, has taken to her social media page to continue to bash her colleague amidst getting dragged to court

Liz Anjorin, in a new video, slammed Iyabo Ojo as a Nollywood actress with no visible achievement beyond social media followership

Famous Nollywood actress Liz Anjorin is back with more menacing attacks aimed allegedly at her colleague Iyabo Ojo.

In her usual fashion, Liz Anjorin allegedly addressed Iyabo Ojo as Sepeteri while bashing her body, works and achievement.

She alleged that Iyabo Ojo's recent BBL surgery went wrong, and it took extreme effort to rescue her from the jaws of death.

Liz Anjorin also slammed Iyabo Ojo for addressing one of their senior colleague within the movie industry, Ajala Jalingo, by name and with disdain.

You're uneducated, you've nothing beyond social media - Liz Anjorin lambast Iyabo Ojo more

The Nigerian actress dug deeper in this new video, slamming Iyabo Ojo as uneducated, a liar and a human trafficker.

She accused Iyabo Ojo of pimping young ladies out to men for money. Liz Anjorin further laid heavy curses on Iyabo Ojo and her late mum.

Liz also bragged about being a married woman while noting that Iyabo Ojo isn't.

Anjorin's response is coming hours after Iyabo Ojo slammed her with a lawsuit for defamation of character.

Watch the full clip below:

Reactions trail Liz Anjorin's clap back at Iyabo Ojo's lawsuit

See how netizens reacted to Liz Anjorin's clapback after Iyabo Ojo slammed her with a lawsuit:

@olami222:

"You can never see a responsible woman that respects her husband and home and doing all this trash."

@topedavid_:

"Wait o, customers nor dey enter this woman shop ?????"

@mansurat_nalado_bawa:

"You meet her in court, untill toyin got you arrested,that was when you left her alone."

@darasimi__7620:

"Fr i love this womanmost people won’t see bad in what iyabo ojo is doing cos she’s your fave."

@greatmandave:

"Hmmmm ...in as much ppl don't like her I fancy her gut so much."

@tayoade_falz:

"This woman needs help but y’all are too entertained to bundle her to Psychiatric home."

@ijebuponmoand_foods:

"People uploading her videos are the ones giving her power.I just wish these people can just stop this show of shame."

@mayokun___baby:

"You go explain tire no evidence."

@thrift_quarters:

"This woman needs check up."

@sparkuscollections:

"Is not funny at all. A married. Woman that respect her husband will never come on social media and be saying all this . Shame."

@shekinah_mhayowa:

"Call her name with confidentAlaye you dey yarn dust."

@bibah_quality_hair:

"We all know say na lie full Hanty lizzy mouth."

@mumcy_aayan:

"This woman is not responsible at all. Cuz WTH is this rubbish she’s saying. If them born your papa well why didn’t you mention her name."

Lizzy Anjorin renounces Islam, sends strong warning to detractors

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Liz Anjorin when she publicly renounced her religion of birth, Islam.

Lizzy, during an Instagram live session, blasted fans who chose to call her by the Islamic titles she willingly accepted as a Muslim woman.

Known for fighting and cursing on social media, Liz noted that she prefers to be called by her traditional title, Yeye Mesho.

