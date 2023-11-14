Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter revealed the kind of man she would date, saying her development in life was important

The young actress noted that she wouldn't be in a relationship with a man who didn't make more than she earns

The brand influencer noted that she makes her own money and, as such, requires a man who will be able to support her

Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, has stated categorically that she would not date somebody who was not higher than her financial status.

The young actress bragged about earning her own money and that dating someone with less would bring her down.

Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla cancels dating someone below her financial status. Credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

In a recent podcast, Priscilla claimed that she could not be friends with or in a relationship with someone who does not enrich her life in some way.

"I'm rich, I make my money, and I work hard, so I need someone in that bracket who will support me because I feel like if I'm dating someone below me, you're pulling me down, and I wouldn't be able to stand it.

"If you are not adding any value to my life, we can't be friends or have a talkless relationship because you have to support me in one way or another. I post my business, you patronise me, and I support you too."

See her video below:

Netizens react to Priscilla Ojo’s video

It was a heated debate as some agreed with her, while others had different opinions. Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

obaloluwa___x:

"They will use this girl to drag her mummy."

bigbri898:

"Those men above you, do they also want to date you??? That’s the question you should ask yourself."

60x120__:

"See list , but men out here dating anything make una try dey get taste too."

lasheycakesandevents:

"Dating a man who is earning lower than you is stressful I swear, they make every argument about how much you earn and make you feel bad for being hardworking. They make everything about the fact that it’s because you’re making more money that there are issues in the relationship. Omo…. Let me just keep quiet and leave this place."

sabitalknews:

"Who sent you go this podcast? Them nor like your mom oh."

flexibea:

"I support @its.priscy on this one. I’ve experienced hell dating a guy that’s not supportive and I’m the one providing. He’s always jealous and aggressive and he’ll always accuse me of cheating on him to get money. It was terrible dealing with him. As partners we should support each other it shouldn’t be one-sided."

efewarriboy3:

"True love in the mud. Economic decadence has caused humanity to go out through the window. She’s right."

deoproducer:

"Her choice, her preference. Sounds hypocritical to me but that’s just my opinion."

Source: Legit.ng