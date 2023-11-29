Big Brother Naija star Victoria Adeyele, fondly referred to as Vee Iye, pounced on one of Venita's overzealous fans recently

Legit.ng had previously reported that the reality TV star, in an interview, spoke about her relationship with her ex-boyfriend and Venita's role in it

A fan of the actress who wasn't pleased with what Vee said about her idol took to X to address the situation, which didn't end well

Big Brother Naija star Victoria Adeyele, fondly referred to as Vee Iye, recently made headlines after hilariously shutting down a troll.

She had previously generated a lot of buzz with an open and honest interview in which she discussed both her personal life and her past relationship with co-star Neo Akpofure.

BBNaija vee slams Venita's fan Credit: @vee_iye @veezeebaybeh

Source: Instagram

During the interview, Vee didn't hold back in stating her feelings towards her ex-boyfriend's cousin Venita, whom she believed added to her breakup.

She further noted that she wouldn't accept any form of apology from Venita; according to her, she is being sensible and navigating her life with the right choices.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

This bold statement, however, sparked criticism from some of Venita's fans, with one critic accusing Vee of wanting attention to advance her career.

"Madam, stop whatever you're smoking and focus on your MID career; here's some clout to boost it since you seem desperate," the troll wrote.

Surprisingly, Vee Iye fired back in a furious and amusing way, mocking the troll's supposed lack of intelligence.

"Shake your head for me darling. Just send a 5-second voice note. I want to hear what's inside." Vee wrote.

See their conversation below

Netizens react to BBNaija Vee's clapback

omah_leeautos:

"Naaa Veeee . She said shake your head darling and send a voice note, I want to hear what’s inside."

_oyiza:

"Vee’s comebacks are always hit!!! Love her."

bestmariamever:

"Who else heard the krakra sound of an empty head."

realbiz_;

"But for years now , only vee haz been mentioning Venita name in different podcast or twitter… na the 2 of them get bad character and fit each other …. Abeg I Dey design app and website make una patronize me."

mynameiscomfortt:

See vee reply…..I am worried about this babe….she’s stronger than twitter

nelsonyva:

"Vee is the female Osuofia.

BBN Venita slammed with N10bm lawsuit

Venita earlier came under fire over her controversial remark about the Tiv tribe.

Recall that Venita caused a huge stir online over her comment on the BBNaija show about how Tiv men give out their wives to guests for pleasure.

A former lawmaker threatened a N10 billion lawsuit against her and the show's organisers.

Source: Legit.ng