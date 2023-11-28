Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, found himself in a ferry storm with the opposite gender

The Dog Eat Dog hitmaker was called out for one of his recent lyrics, which he directed at females who financially depend on men

Odumodu, however, fired back at the women who picked on his lyrics with receipts to show that they were not innocent either

In his recent song "Cast," a collaboration with Shallipopi, Odumodublvck made critical remarks about how women earn money and provide for their necessities with the assistance of men.

Part of his lyrics read:

"If she no sck o, if she no fck, who go pay for her wig and handbag"

A lady identified as @Tiana_kriss, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to point out the offensiveness and disrespect towards women in the singer's song when she wrote:

"If she no sck o, if she no fck, who go pay for her wig and handbag" is the most disgusting song I've heard all year. I need my ladies to work hard and get their money up so no looser will tell you this kind of crp"

However Odumodu, who was moved on his own terms, lashed out at the user with an old tweet of the young lady stating her intentions in line with the rapper's lyrics.

He replied her with "Wahala", adding a picture of a tweet where the user once advised women to let men pay for their things.

Another lady with the handle @ore_akiinde countered the rapper's approach by saying:

"A woman is complaining that your lyrics are degrading to women, and your luminous idea is to slt shame her as a response. Very telling."

Odumodu also came for her with a screenshot of her playing in the light of his lyrics

See their conversation below

Netizens react to the Odumodublvck

However, numerous internet users supported Odomodu's position, stating that the lyrics of his song are only intended for a subset of women who satisfy their desires through sexual activity alone.

See their comments below:

chichilz:

"Big Kala"

louisa.x0:

"The lyrics do not in anyway apply to women who can afford to do all of these things by themselves.. but women who can’t but for some unreasonable reason they feel so entitled to a man’s money and those entitled women are the women who he spoke of .. it’s simple .

" I wonder why the words triggered her so much .. the year is almost ending everyone needs to rest with the unnecessary drama."

g.i.n.i.k.a:

"The truth is bitter but has to be told, there’s so much accuracy in what he spitted ."

paulacruise_:

"Broke boys deserve no pussycat in Cardi B's voice they all vibe with it even did TikTok challenge.

" y'all take these guys for granted yet you don't wanna hustle your own money ??? Una go take the disrespect hold body till you start making your own money . Stop the double standard men have feelings too."

joewi_dayne:

"He’s talking to a particular group of women, if you don’t belong to that group, I see no reason why you should be triggered."

miz_sommie:

"If you’re not directly affected by a statement or not guilty of what was said, there’s really no point calling it out. As long as it doesn’t apply to you just keep it moving."

jumai____:

"The lyrics is debasing !!! I love his music ! But the lyrics is off . Suk and fok for bag ??? Really."

retyy:

"lol the receipts are funny because you don’t see sex work as degrading to women but you find the lyrics degrading,"

