Nigerian singer Teni did not have any problem with Davido calling her his younger sister, even though a lot of people did

In an interview sighted online, the singer queried if people who dragged her colleague have any idea what he has done for her

Teni also queried why her driver, who is older than her, calls her madam despite their age difference

Nigerian singer Teniola Apata, in a viral video, listed the different ways Davido came through for her as a colleague.

This was her response to the fact that netizens had a problem with the fact that the Unavailable crooner called her his younger sister publicly even though they are age mates.

Teni asked if such people were in their right sense as she doesn't care what Davido calls her after he jumped on her song and made it a huge hit.

Still on Davido's generosity, Teni disclosed how the singer cancelled his meeting and stayed beyond his allotted time to shoot the music video with her.

The Billionaire crooner also used the analogy of her driver calling her madam even though he is older to shut the critics up.

Recall that Teni recently recovered from a sickness that almost rendered her speechless.

Teni takes Dream Catcher kids on shopping spree

Legit.ng earlier reported that the entertainer warmed the hearts of fans after posting a video of how she spent her day on social media.

The 'Uyo Meyo' crooner visited the Dream Catchers Academy and took the children on a shopping spree.

The singer, who had once boasted that no one could teach her how to spend her money, ensured she got the children food items, toiletries and other essential needs.

