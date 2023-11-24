Odumodu Blvck has taken to X to claim that his colleague Terms charges $500k to do a verse for another artist

The rapper compared the huge charges to embattled internet fraudster Hushpuppi's leg and says it must shake first

His tweet has generated reactions on the networking app as many complained of the high amount Tems charges

Tochukwu Ojogwu professionally known as Odumodu Blvck has sparked serious reactions after he stated the amount that Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems charges to feature in a verse.

Odumodu Blvck claims Tems charges $500k to feature in a verse. Photo credit @temsbaby/@odumodublvck

Source: Instagram

The rapper claimed that the first Nigerian Afrobeat singer to win a Grammy charges $500k per verse if invited by any artist to collaborate in a song.

He noted on social media that embattled businessman, Hushipuppi's leg would first shake before trembling in his tweet.

Some fans noted that the outrageous charges might be because she has gained international reputation.

See Odumodublvck's tweet here:

Fans react to Odumodu Blvck's tweet

Reactions have trailed the tweet made by the rapper. Here are some of the comments below.

@flames_collins:

"500k? For pesin wey go just moan inside the song?"

@191Introvert:

"If I pay tems 500k$ for a verse omoh she go need tattoo the song for body oooo, cuz na wa oo"

@TheTifeFab_:

"If I pay $500k and I no win Grammy with 3 BET awards and 10 Headies, we go get big problem oo"

@abazwhyllzz:

"Shey the $500k go come with additional service. Cos if not."

@Sk compzard:

"$500k kee? E dey come with happy ending?

@_VALKlNG:

"He’s not lying, paid $500k when I wanted a special verse just for myst."

@UGOOTWEETS:

"This is Cap. Tems is not worth 500k USD for a verse. That’s outrageous."

@lostboy__01:

"Person wey feature tems for song. no fit see him money back wallahi."

@effizzzyy:

"The evian go shake."

@alhajinuell:

"There should be Tems and conditions for the $500k."

Source: Legit.ng