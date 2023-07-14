Fast-rising Nigerian rapper, Odumodu Blvck, has now reacted to the viral video of him appearing to run away from LASU after things got chaotic

Recall that dancer Poco Lee had organised an homecoming event when musicians were alleged to have been attacked by the university students

In a new development, Odumodu has now reacted to the viral video of him running as he explained that he wasn’t running away

Popular Nigerian rapper, Odumodu Blvck, has now shut down claims that he ran away from Lagos state university (LASU), as portrayed in a viral video.

Recall that a video made the rounds showing the fast-rising rapper appearing to run away from the university after things got chaotic at Poco Lee’s homecoming event.

In a new development, the Declan Rice crooner has addressed those claims. Taking to his Twitter page, Odumodu explained what actually happened in the video.

According to the rapper, he was not running away from a fight. He explained that he was getting hailed too much and that was what he and his team were running from.

In his words:

“THE INTERNET IS A MAD PLACE WE NO RUN FROM FIGHT O. NA TOO MUCH HAILINGS AND PICTURES WE DEY RUN FROM. ABEG NASO DEM DEY RUN FROM FIGHT? WITH SWAG KAI. INTERNETTTTTT SWEET O #OSAPALONDON”

See his tweet below:

Netizens react as Odumodu Blvck denies running away from a fight in LASU

Shortly after the Declan Rice crooner denied running away from a fight in LASU, a number of netizens reacted to what he had to say. Some of them expressed dissatisfaction with his explanation.

Read some of their comments below:

Bella Shmurda denies getting slapped in LASU

Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda has reacted to viral reports that he was attacked alongside his colleague Odumodublvck at Lagos State University (LASU).

In a new update, The Cash App hitmaker shared a video of himself partying and having a good time with his friends in the club, hinting that no one touched him in LASU.

In one of the clips shared on his Instagram Story channel, he said, "Post it! We are enjoying currently!" To show his fans he is alright after videos and word spread of the presumed attack on him.

