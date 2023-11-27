Isbae U has given veteran actor Tubosun Odunsi some foodstuffs to celebrate and appreciate him

In a video sighted online, the skit maker invited the actor to his house to shoot a skit but surprised him

The actor shed tears as he prayed for Isbae U and all the people who remember veteran actors in their old age

Popular content creator Ismail Adebayo professionally known as Isbae U has extended his hands of generosity towards veteran actor Tubosun Odunsi aka Baba Amoye.

In a video recorded by the skit maker. He invited the actor to his house on the pretext that he wanted to shoot a skit with him but decided to surprise him.

Actor Baba Amoye smiles as he gets money, gifts from Isbae U. Photo credit @isbae_u

Source: Instagram

He gave the actor who clocked 80 years a few months ago some bags of rice, cash, and other items.

Actor Tubosun Odunsi shed tears

After seeing all the items he was given, the veteran actor cried and had to be consoled by Isbae U. He prayed fervently for the content creator and all those supporting aged actors.

He stated how happy and fulfilled he was to see that Isbae U was doing well in his chosen career.

Isbae U solicits fund for Odunsi

The content creator also used the opportunity to beg his fans to send money to the actor. In the caption of his video, he put out the veteran actor's account details and begged Nigerians to help him.

This is not the first time that the skit maker would be supporting some entertainers. He gave veteran actress Tola Olatokun money and gifts a few months ago.

See the video here:

Fans react to Isbae U's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the content creator. Here are some of the responses below.

@shotsbydmj:

"This tears is from deep down his heart."

@folorunshoadeola:

"Baba mi."

@prince_adexx01:

"May God continue to bless you."

@sanjobalogun1:

"This baba no dey waste time for cry cry."

@luxuryhairs_by_mao:

"I shed a tear. I love this man."

@realyinkaquadri:

"This is super."

@adesore:

"Normal normal. Baba must cry. More life to you sir."

@divine_aboh:

"E go too beta for you he was so sincere with his prayers @isbae_u."

