Isbae U recently shared a moving video of him presenting foodstuff and money to veteran actress Tola Oladokun

A clip showed the moment Tola Oladokun broke down in tears over the unexpected gifts from the skit maker

The emotional video has elicited reactions from celebrities and fans, as many applauded Isbae U for his gesture

Popular skit maker Isbae U, whose real name is Adebayo Ridwan, has stirred reactions on social media after he posted a video of him surprising veteran Yoruba actress Tola Oladokun with gifts.

In the video, Isbae U revealed he invited Oladokun over under the pretence of shooting a skit together.

Isbea U surprises Tola Oladokun with gifts. Credit: @isbea_u

Source: Instagram

It, however, turned out to be a moment of celebration for the actress as Isbae U employed the service of a praise singer who left the actress in tears with emotional Yoruba chants.

The skit maker, aside from giving Oladokun food gifts, also presented her with a cheque of N200k, which stunned the actress.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Isbae U, in a clip, applauded Oladokun for her role in the movie industry as he revealed they share a mother-and-son bond.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Isbae U wrote in a caption:

"I surprised the legendary actress @iyajenifah_tolaoladokun , Kindly say a prayer for her."

Legit.ng earlier reported that Isbae U stormed Toyin Abraham's movie set with gifts on her birthday.

Many gush over Isbea U video with Tola Oladokun

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, see them below:

iam_ajayigloria:

"Naturally this mummy can cry…..you come add surprise to am."

min_nnah:

"Awwwwbut mama too dey cry,I thought na only Inside movie she shabi cry."

hidee_nails:

"Please if watching this made you cry ry and celebrate ur love ones while alive, I cried my eyes out dis evening."

okikiola_adeniran:

"Omo… this woman sabi cry for movies and reality."

yeyetoyintomato:

"God almighty will continue to strengthen u, amen. Thank u so much for celebrating her."

mamame_nani:

"Haaaa BaeU I no even know wetin I wan type but I know say God no go ever forsake u."

How Isbae U surprised his late dad

Legit.ng also reported that Isbae U surprised his dad and actor Sir K Kamoru, aka Sir Kay, on his birthday.

Isbea U shared a video from the celebration as he presented his dad N1 million cash as a birthday gift.

The skitmaker, however, lost his dad in 2022.

Source: Legit.ng