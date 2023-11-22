Yul Edochie has written an emotional note about how he was involved in a car accident in 2019

According to him, he died, but God had mercy on him and brought him back to life again

He noted that the second chance he was given was for him to live for God's glory and humanity

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has written a moving message on how God showed him mercy after he had a serious car accident.

Yul Edochie recounts 2019 car accident that almost claimed his life. Photo Credit @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

According to the actor who bagged an honourable title from Northern Youths a few months ago, he died in a car crash, but he was restored to life by his maker.

Yul Edochie says he was given a second life

In his message, he stated that God gave him a second life and not a second chance so that he could live for God, his word, his glory and humanity.

The actor promised to expatiate his message to his fans another day.

This is not the first time that the controversial actor will make reference God. A few months ago, he wrote a piece on Instagram stating that he had submitted to the will of God.

See his post here:

Fans react to the post made by Edochie

Reactions have trailed the message written by Edochie on his Instagram page. Here are some of the comments below.

@antoinettechauke.sa:

"I always told people that this a ghost he is not nomal at all, today he confessed ."

@antoinettechauke.sa:

"This second life that came with a juju package must be the worst."

@snazzystouch_makeovers:

"Wen you had an accident, who took care of you."

@skyman_gram:

"The man the man ."

@momen_042_:

"Second life was for Judy."

@nurse_burna:

"U don die plenty times for movies as well..... More life champ."

@samroyalhomes:

"Oshey king Solomon of our time."

@nnaemeka1962:

"No wonder... Na ghost dey marry juju Austin now, but the mumu girl no know."

@prosper_jam':

"My oga."

Kelechi Udegbe gives thanks to God as he survives car accident

According to a previous report by Legit. ng, Nollywood actor Udegbe, had appreciated God for saving him from a car crash that almost ruined his life.

He shared clips and pictures from the crash and stated that it happened when he was on his way to a movie location.

The actor noted that God had given him a second opportunity. If not, the accident would have claimed his life.

Source: Legit.ng