“God Gave Me a 2nd Life”: Yul Edochie Recounts 2019 Car Accident That Almost Claimed His Life
Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has written a moving message on how God showed him mercy after he had a serious car accident.
According to the actor who bagged an honourable title from Northern Youths a few months ago, he died in a car crash, but he was restored to life by his maker.
Yul Edochie says he was given a second life
In his message, he stated that God gave him a second life and not a second chance so that he could live for God, his word, his glory and humanity.
The actor promised to expatiate his message to his fans another day.
This is not the first time that the controversial actor will make reference God. A few months ago, he wrote a piece on Instagram stating that he had submitted to the will of God.
See his post here:
Fans react to the post made by Edochie
Reactions have trailed the message written by Edochie on his Instagram page. Here are some of the comments below.
@antoinettechauke.sa:
"I always told people that this a ghost he is not nomal at all, today he confessed ."
@antoinettechauke.sa:
"This second life that came with a juju package must be the worst."
@snazzystouch_makeovers:
"Wen you had an accident, who took care of you."
@skyman_gram:
"The man the man ."
@momen_042_:
"Second life was for Judy."
@nurse_burna:
"U don die plenty times for movies as well..... More life champ."
@samroyalhomes:
"Oshey king Solomon of our time."
@nnaemeka1962:
"No wonder... Na ghost dey marry juju Austin now, but the mumu girl no know."
@prosper_jam':
"My oga."
