A hilarious video of famous Yoruba actor Odunlade Adekola and a lady on stage has sparked reactions on social media

In the clip, the actor and a lady were dancing on stage, and he swiftly escaped as she turned her huge behind to rock him

The actor jumped to her front, and his reaction got netizens commending him

While some celebrities would not miss an opportunity to be rocked on stage by fans, Odunlade Adekola fled for his life.

The popular movie star, in a video, joined a fan to dance on stage, and it suddenly escalated from a harmless dance to the lady turning and trying to rock him with her huge behind.

Odunlade Adekola avoids lady's behind Photo credit: @odunomoadekola

Source: Instagram

Adekola, who recently gushed over his wife on her birthday, swiftly dodged the lady and jumped to her front instead without missing a beat. Afterwards, he pulled her into a brief side embrace.

Recall, that Legit.ng reported that the actor's wife became a deaconess in church this year.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Odunlade's video

The hilarious clip got people sharing opinions about the actor's reactions. Read some comments below:

pam_ayy:

"Baba no wan sleep outside this night. Ogbon sodiq."

thrift_quarters:

"Evidence go dey."

seun_dreams:

"Before this gbola disgrace me for public."

ovayozarh:

"Women think it’s all men that is ready to rock their nyash , if he had done that you don’t know how many explanations he has to give to madam .. you wan cause fight for married man."

mr.agugua:

"Na work he come. E dey face e work."

__rachaelscott:

"To avoid story that touches the heart....alakoba! U wan koba person husband!!! Rough play."

alih_ilemona:

"For someone that has a wife and children at home una expect make e stay there. I just like how that man respects himself and his family because normally some people grab the girl waist."

mo_abiola:

"That’s a man who respects his marriage."

Odunalde Adekola and Mr Latin meet Asisat Oshoala

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nollywood legends were captured in a joyous encounter with international female footballer Asisat Oshoala.

In a delightful video, the comic duo was spotted at the airport when the esteemed football striker appeared, leading to a warm exchange of pleasantries.

Expressing his admiration, Odunlade acknowledged Asisat as one of the greatest players of her time and offered heartfelt prayers for God's continued excellence in all her endeavours.

Source: Legit.ng