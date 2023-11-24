A video of Uche Maduagwu in handcuffs, ready to be bundled to the station ina car, has emerged on social media

According to reports, the actor has been arrested by famous singer MC Galaxy for making bold claims about his source of wealth

In an old video, Madugwu called out the singer and queried where he gets money to throw around

It smells like fresh trouble for Nollywood's Uche Maduagwu, as MC Galaxy has allegedly arrested him.

According to reports, the actor was picked up for making bold claims about Galaxy's source of wealth.

MC Galaxy allegedly arrests Uche Maduagwu Photo credit: @mcgalaxy_official

Source: Instagram

In a video, Maduagwu was seen handcuffed in a car and queried why the person behind the camera was making a video of him.

The person reiterated several times that the actor would pay and go in for his crime.

In an old video, Maduagwu, who made a career out of calling out Davido, dragged MC Galaxy and queried where he gets money to make music videos and help those in need.

He concluded that Galaxy's way of making money isn't clean, and he should be picked up by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Uche Maduagwu created a scene when he met businessman Tony Elumelu earlier this year.

See the post below:

Reactions to Uche Maduagwu's arrest

Many have concluded that the video is a skit, a publicity stunt for MC Galaxy's new project.

Read some comments below:

uncle_segun:

"They must really think we are stupid."

olagamaliel:

"It doesn't get tiring for these cretins. Same PR for the past 10years."

kexx_10:

"Mc Galaxy oya drop the song make we rest."

cixqo:

"Is that enough reason to get someone arrested?"

gungirl001:

"Uche wey be actor no sabi act."

destalkercomedian:

"All for the gram who don cold don cold.......staged."

tosinjuls:

"It’s hard to believe anything about this red bra guy. This is obviously for publicity."

