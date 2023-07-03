Veteran Nollywood actor, Tunbosun Odunsi, has clocked the milestone age of 80 to the joy of fans

The movie star clocked the new age on July 3, 2023, and his junior colleague, Biola Bayo, celebrated him online

Many other Nigerians joined in the celebration by requesting for the veteran actor’s account details so they could send him money

Veteran Nigerian actor, Tunbosun Odunsi aka Baba Amoye, has clocked the milestone age of 80 on July 3, 2023.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the movie star shared a series of lovely photos of himself to mark the special occasion.

Not stopping there, he also accompanied the photos with a caption where he penned down a simple birthday message.

Nigerians celebrate veteran actor Baba Amoye on 80th birthday. Photos: @baba.amoye

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

"I give thanks, I give glory to the Lord God Almighty for adding another year to my years in the land of the living."

In another caption he wrote:

"Pray for me as I clock 80years old on earth."

See some of his posts below:

Nollywood actress and the celebrant’s junior colleague, Biola Bayo, also took to social media to celebrate the veteran actor.

She shared a photo of Baba Amoye on her page and accompanied it with strong words of prayers for him.

Nigerians ask for Baba Amoye’s account number as they show love on his birthday

A number of netizens took to Biola Bayo’s comment section to express their well wishes for Baba Amoye on his birthday. Many of them requested for his account number as they showed interest in sending him funds now that he was still healthy while others commented on how strong the celebrant looked despite his age.

Read some of their comments below:

bukkypatience:

“Aunty Biola please drop daddy account details and let people gift him, not until when he has some ailment. It just crossed my heart.”

Abosede.otunba_ajayi:

“Wow,still young and energetic,God bless him always ijn.”

boss_farm_agro:

“Waoo Papa is 80years Happy birthday Sir... The first time I saw Him he never look like 70s. He is such nice Papa that talks very gentle just like he acts on l Movies..... When I come around Papa that's Celebrations for Us oo.”

tee_ogg:

“Nobody in Nigeria movie industry from past till date play emotional scene than this Legend ❤️.”

gbogbojije_ng:

“Looking so good and healthy,80 sure looks good on him.”

rhodes_closet:

“Whaoo, this man is 80 years, this man can act, I can remembered few of his films where I cried fire. Pls he's he doing well? Pls let's have his acct details just to appreciate him.”

hollayinka18:

“Let me do my part this baba made my childhood memories ❤️❤️.”

Nice one.

