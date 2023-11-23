BBNaija reality star Doyin in a trending video on social media, declared herself as the source of joy for many Nigerians

This was after netizens dug up an old video of Doyin kissing a male housemate passionately for claiming bedroom toys satisfy her better

Her latest video has left people talking, with some netizens going on to drag her on social media

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Doyin David has put herself up for dragging after she stated she was the ‘’joy of Nigeria''.

In a video that has gone viral, Doyin was seen hyping her beauty as she showed off her new pink hairstyle.

Doyin claps back at critics. Credit: @officialdoyin

Source: Instagram

“I am the joy of Nigeria, when you people see me just say up nepa because I bring light to your lives", Doyin said in the video.

Watch the video below:

Reason for Doyin exchange with trolls

The new video, however, appeared to be a clapback at trolls who dug out an old video of her kissing a male housemate after making a bold claim about how the consistency of the sex toys cannot be compared to men's performance.

Doyin, who re-shared the old clip on her Snapchat story, stressed that no amount of trolls or insults could get to her as they were only wasting their time.

See Doyin's post, including an old video of her kissing a housemate below:

Netizens react as Doyin declares herself the joy of Nigeria

See some of the comments that trailed the video below:

ask.of.big_kush____:

"Lol wasted opportunity if this bbn long mouths were booked and busy they won’t be having time for podcast and all , them don use their mouth spoil their career cus I wonder which big brand want to associate with all this razzness."

tony_ogbo:

"Who be dis again na??"

freakymay1:

"She’s pretty and there’s nothing wrong in hyping one’s self up. Y’all like to project your hate on people. Move along, eishhhh!"

_npha1:

"Go girl !! na she fit bbn fanatics."

dj_peperoni_:

"Commot for road."

Why Doyin shades Nigerians over her eviction

Legit.ng reported that after Doyin's eviction from the All Stars house, she shared her sentiments about Nigerians for not keeping her on the show.

In an interview, Doyin said she was disappointed that she was evicted, knowing she was one of the few persons who made it enjoyable.

Doyin during her stay in the house almost had a physical fight with Pere.

