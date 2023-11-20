Big Brother Naija All Stars Doyin sparked tremendous online reactions with her sizzling perspective on men's bedroom habits

The reality on Nedu Wzobia's Honest Bunch podcast offered her assessment of men's stamina in the bedroom against females' pleasure toys

Doyin observed that a man cannot match the vigour and steadiness of a toy, eliciting different hot takes online

Big Brother Naija All Stars, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, popularly known as Doyin, sparked significant online reactions with her bold perspective on men's bedroom performance.

The reality TV personality joined Nedu Wzobia's Honest Bunch podcast, offering a candid analysis of men's stamina in comparison to pleasure toys for women.

Doyin emphasised that men cannot match the intensity and consistency provided by a pleasure toy, shedding light on the notable differences between the two.

Several participants on the show shared their agreement with Doyin's viewpoint, acknowledging her insights.

Netizens react to BBNaija Doyin’s video

davoritoons:

"Werey lawon eleyioo."

_ose007:

"Abeg no forget to still marry the robot oh, make the robot cuddle you too."

hardey_damolah:

"Omoh and these ones go born oo. Don't worry dem go show ur children all these videos."

iizz__cunley:

"Collect December money from sex toy oo."

the_real_haywhy:

"Just look at her whacked makeup. More like they mixed second color and primary color together."

Source: Legit.ng