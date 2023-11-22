A cute lady shared a video on TikTok, and netizens cannot get enough of her long legs

In the captivating video, the lady was spotted catwalking impressively like a super-model on the runway

Her moves have been described as superb by social media users who asked for more of such videos

A Nigerian lady who has a beautiful body has gone viral after sharing a short video on TikTok.

The lady, Mfoniso Uduak, said she was entering a modelling contest and that the video was part of the audition.

The lady catwalked beautifully. Photo credit: TikTok/@mfoniso_uduak.

Source: TikTok

Mfoniso's physical appearance exudes charisma and a strong feminine aura, as everything about her physique speaks of beauty.

She is tall, slim and well-built. When she lifted up her long legs and started walking, she left no one in doubt that she meant business.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Mfoniso walked like a super-model who has been in the runway business for many years.

She is so good that many netizens rushed to the comment section of the video to praise her in glowing terms.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of Nigerian model

@Mabeljoyhamba said:

"Go girl na only you dey audition for GTco. The remain ones wey I dey see since na Gt bank and co."

@Excelmonie said:

"You fine babe, but try to dey smile. You are good to go. Simply the best."

@Softgido said:

"You are good to go. Akwa Ibom is proud of you."

@Bridget Lucky said:

"Me screaming, go girl go girl. You ate it."

@Rosewin said:

"Yes your smiles is important."

@Joy james said:

"When I saw the beginning pose, mehn I knew it’s finished."

@siretony said:

"Very good but I think I was watching avatar again."

@Kissly said:

"You’ve been chosen my dear. Don’t stress anymore."

Fine lady compared to the Eiffel Tower

In another story, Legit.ng reported that an elegant lady blessed with perfectly built body parts catwalked in a TikTok video.

In the clip posted by Tamara Plzak, the cute lady flaunted her long legs while dressed in a short skirt.

Her movement captivated many TikTok users, who compared her height to that of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Source: Legit.ng