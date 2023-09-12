Big Brother Naija All Stars Doyin has candidly shared her thoughts after her eviction from the reality show

In a chat with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the outspoken star didn't mince her words as she expressed her disappointment with viewers

Doyin further asserted her belief that she deserved to continue in the game, emphasizing her contribution to the show's dynamics

Following her eviction from the Big Brother All Stars house, Doyin shared her sentiments about Nigerians and those who didn't keep her on the show.

In a recent interview with media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the outspoken star said she was disappointed that she left the show, knowing she was one of the few persons who made it enjoyable.

BBNaija All Stars Doyin speaks of her eviction from BBN, tackles Nigerians Credit: @officialdoyin

"Honestly, before you called me, I thought I was going to leave because I had a dream," Doyin began. "But then, I was just hoping that Nigerians would be smarter this time around. But yet again, they disappointed me. Nigerians, when do you guys ever learn?"

Doyin continued to express her opinion, stating that she should be allowed to remain in the game.

"If anybody should still be in that game, it should be me because I'm reality TV gold," she declared.

Doyin shares why she should not have been evicted from BBNaija

The outspoken ex-housemate also described the qualities she felt made her a valuable addition to the programme.

"There's a reason I was called. I'm a very vocal person, and those are the types of people you need on the show," Doyin explained.

"And to be honest, there's no other person like me in that house. They're all very sneaky and talk behind people's backs. No one really has the guts. I have a lot of courage, so I should be in the house... but Nigerians... disappointing."

Watch her video below:

BBNaija All Stars Doyin video sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

olami_pearls:

"Elenu razor its no longer the aws mates , now it’s NIGERIANS."

@Ladytaeofficial:

Werey insulted an entire nation because they didn’t vote for her toxic ways

@DadahEmmanuel:

"There peace in the house now and it's still not boring."

simply_noela:

"I love this girl. She is always spitting nothing but facts and apparently a lot of people can't stand bluntness."

fidelmahh:

"Shuttttt uppppppu!! A game needs you to be smart not unnecessarily Vocal, you’re only good with words.

"You don’t know how to play the game! Baye was more focused .. she had to even dump you along the way cos what? You went about fighting for friendship and forcing loyalty off people up and down … screaming with my full chest here and there na by that one ? …. Tv Gold kor , bronze ni… mama shift. You are Completely delusional."

obaksolo:

"Continue with that your mouth, make dem start prayer on your behalf before it gets worse.You go dey alright."

obaksolo:

"Continue with that your mouth, make dem start prayer on your behalf before it gets worse.You go dey alright."

Kim Oprah and Doyin get evicted from BBNaija

BBNaija All Stars eviction show returned on Sunday, September 10, and saw one of the special house guests, Kim Oprah, evicted.

Kim was introduced to the house as a special guest alongside Prince, Lucy, and Omashola on August 20. Aside from Kim, Doyin was also evicted from the show.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the five housemates who were up for eviction during the week were Venita, Doyin, Ilebaye, Whitemoney and Kim Oprah.

