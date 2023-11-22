Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has made a clip to show how Benin people enjoy their money after lodging in a hotel

In the video, she was lying on the bed and covering herself as the AC was on despite being cold and shivering

She also showed off the restroom wash basin and how she leaves the tap running to use up her money

Talented Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has made a video showing how Benin people use their hard-earned money when they lodge in an expensive hotel.

In the recording, she imitated the Edo people, where her husband, who recently won the House of Representatives election, is from.

Mercy Johnson shares hilarious way Benin people use expensive hotels.. Photo credit @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

She put on the AC and had to cover herself despite feeling cold. The actress also showed a running tap at the restroom and noted that she would leave it on so she can use all the money she paid as her hotel bill.

Mercy Johnson says she will take pain relief if the AC affects her

In the caption of her video, the actress, who had a cancer scare in January said she was ready to take medication if the AC had an effect on her.

The actress lamented about how expensive the accommodation was and how she cant waste her money after coming from a very far place.

See the video here:

Fans react to the video made by Mercy Johnson

Netizens have reacted to the recording made by Mercy Johnson about the Benin people. Here are some of the comments below.

@kie_kie__:

"Didn’t hear half of it but it bursted my brain."

@cocktailsinandout:

"Who else noticed those men standing by the corner, they go just dey wonder wetin she dey do ."

@patriciasamuel7:

"Mercy my girl, you already put smiles and laughter on my face am telling ya you’re the best for me."

@monic__tee:

"I love benin people eehn."

@thegenius_karen:

"Gather here if you are from “Edo state. We nor dey carry last."

@rogerstimi:

"You make me want to learn this language."

@iampaulaski8:

"Benin dialect is sweet sha."

@alevastevena:

"Babe, how do you learn the language and speak it so well? First Agbazilo and now Benin. respect."

@ecakesnmore:

"Abeg make dem check mercy Johnson ooooo."

@maurella__:

"Every kobo must be accounted for and used well,no off the AC o."

Source: Legit.ng