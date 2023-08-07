One of Nigeria's fastest-growing comic and skit makers, Brainjotter trends online as he celebrates what some might call a double blessing

In a post shared on his social media, the famous skit maker was full of praise and appreciation as he celebrated hitting 1 million subscribers on YouTube

Brainjotter also, in the same post, shared another good news as he joins his other elite colleagues and becomes a Lekki mansion owner

Famous controversial Nigerian skit maker Chukwuenuka Emmanuel aka Brainjotter, trends online as he celebrates a couple of milestone achievements and feats that he seems to hold very dear to his heart.

Emmanuel recently took to his social media page to share news about his new house as he joined many of his colleagues and became a Lekki homeowner.

Skit maker Brainjotter celebrates a major double scoop as he celebrates becoming a Lekki homeowner and hitting 1m subscribers on YouTube. Photo credit: @brainjotter

Source: Instagram

The skit maker also shared on his page that he recently achieved a milestone on his YouTube as he hit 1 million subscribers.

Brainjotter, celebrating both feats, took to his page and wrote two gifts and one picture. He also noted that he felt very grateful to God for how far he has come and for the many more future successes.

Read Brainjotter's appreciation message below:

"2 Gifts, 1Picture. +…Very very very grateful To God. ‍♂."



See how netizens reacted to Brainjotter's post celebrating both achievements

@donjazzy:

"Too proud of you."

@carterefe:

"Congratulations bro❤️."

@kie_kie__:

"Brainyyyyyyyyyy Congratulations my brother."

@lasisielenu:

"On a soft. Baba no loud am."

@caramel.plugg:

"Nahhh I’m SOOO PROUD OF YOU!! This guy!"

@thecuteabiola:

"Prouda youuuuu."

@deridaz_fanpage:

"Well deserved boss,,, T.E.A.M SAMMY BUTCHER."

@iam_kcee:

"Congratulations to you."

@realwarripikin:

"Congratulations I am@so happy for you."

@iamedemvictor:

"Congratulations Brain! May your Jotter always stay full of of ideas."

@kamo_state:

"I’m super proud of you bruhh, Hardwork pays."

Source: Legit.ng