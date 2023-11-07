Brain Jotter recently rendered financial assistance to a physically challenged lady hawking on the streets

The skit maker, who was stunned by the lady's resilience and hard work despite her disability, gave her N400k

Brain Jotter also promoted the lady's side hustle as a makeup artist on his page, an action which warmed hearts

Popular skit maker Chukwuebuka Emmanuel, also known as Brain Jotter, has posted a video of him becoming a channel of blessing to a physically challenged lady identified as Eniola, who was fending for herself by selling bottled drinks on the streets.

Brain Jotter shared the viral video on his page as he revealed her resilience and hard work should be a source of motivation to many.

He revealed he and his team spotted her selling water in traffic while they were going for a shoot.

Brain Jotter, in the video, said despite Eniola's physical challenges, she opted to make an honest living for herself instead of begging.

Aside from hawking on the streets, Eniola told Brain Jotter she was also a makeup artist, which made the skit maker give her the sum of N400,000 to help her business.

A clip showed Eniola expressing gratitude to Brain Jotter, who went on to tag her on Instagram page.

In a caption of the video, Brain Jotter wrote:

“We met her on our way to set and her story was inspiring. God bless her @glam_by_eniola.’

Celebrities, fans hail Brain Jotter

Legit.ng captured some of the messages as many applauded the skit maker's nice gesture. See the comments below:

iyaboojofespris:

"God bless you."

the_korexx:

"Brain God go bless you."

mckpolokpolo:

"God will always bless you amen. you be correct."

heiskellywiz0:

"Who wan beg go beg… who wan work go work WORDDD!!"

