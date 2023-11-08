Popular skit maker Brain Jotter recently helped a young, physically challenged girl hawking water in traffic

According to reports online, the girl is a boy who disguises to scam people and has been helped off the streets several times

Some netizens claim the boy, Sultan, is well known in Osogbo, Osun state, where he hails from

In a shocking turn of events, the young lady comedian Brain Jotter helped get back into her make-up business is a scammer.

According to reports, the lady is a man, and he disguises himself to get money and help from people, only to go back to the streets.

Netizens react to news of hawker being a scammer Photo credit: @brainjotter

Source: Instagram

The report claimed the young man's name is Sultan, and in 2022, a group of people came together rented an apartment for him and got him tools to establish himself.

In the video Brain Jotter shared, the man called himself Eniola and revealed on further probing by the skit maker that she had to start hawking because her makeup business wasn't doing well.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Brain Jotter gave her N400k on the spot.

See photos of the boy turned girl below:

How did Brain Jotter react?

In another post, a man lamented bitterly and expressed hurt over the fact that the scammer would change people's minds.

On his Instagram story, Brain Jotter expressed shock that he was casually scammed by a man who had received N600k from people before.

See the post below:

Reactions to the update about the hawker

Some people revealed the hawker is a known scammer in his hometown.

Read some comments below:

isegunjohnson:

"Life is FUNNY, why is everyone drawn to always help him….some people jus get luck sha."

larahs_signature:

"That’s heartbreaking."

kenniepriya:

"It’s unfair saying brain jotter connived with him tho …you fell for his tricks once so why will you assume he can’t fall for it as well .na wa."

dj_buchiebankzz

"I told you people that I know her way from Osogbo say naw boy he be."

dj_buchiebankzz:

"I told you people that I know her way a o from Osogbo say naw boy he be."

officiodreko4:

"He’s a make up artist hustling."

mrlilgaga:

"Wait guys, can it be true? Like I interviewed her yesterday and dropped yesterday thinking she was a girl. I’m really confused right now. Like I sat with this lady/man for over 3 hours . Egbami."

_7wrld__:

All na hustle and doesn't stop the fact he or she is disabled and just using the means, who dey help guy man this days."

cakesbyife:

"May we not help someone who will disgrace & put us to shame, after all the trauma I went through. Lessons learnt *100."

crowncakesandconfectionery:

"From what I know, I have met her twice in Osogbo as a makeup artist in parties …always willing and passionate about her job .She went to naija bakers exhibition and volunteered to do makeup for bakers."

chelseafansnigeria1:

"HANDICAP CARRY US HANDICAP"

Davido draws Gov Adeleke’s attention to girl Brain Jotter helped

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer showed up for those in need with his act towards a physically challenged makeup artist and hawker, Eniola.

Davido caught wind of the viral video on social media, and his interest was particularly piqued after hearing that the hardworking lady was from his state.

The DMW boss did not waste time, seeing as he quickly tagged his uncle and governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, to the video on his X page.

Source: Legit.ng