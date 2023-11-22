Nigerian singer Crown Uzama, professionally known as Shallipopi, gathered admiration with a video featuring his mother walking him to the part to get a bus to Lagos

In the video, Shallipopi was seen following his mother, who was graciously assisting him with his baggage

The fast-rising street pop act's mum has been appreciated over the internet for believing in and supporting her son's dreams

Nigerian singer Crown Uzama, better known by his stage name Shallipopi, has gained the attention of many after a video surfaced of his mother seeing him off to Lagos.

In the footage, Shallipopi followed his mother as she led the lonely track and helped him carry his luggage.

Shallipopi's mum sees him off to Lagos Credit: @theycallmeshallipopi

Source: Instagram

The musician recently rose to prominence in Nigeria due to his innovative style, and netizens dug up a video of his mother sending him off to Lagos.

See the video below

Netizens react to the video of Shallipopi's mother

After it went viral, many people praised Shallipopi's mom in the video's comments.

@laurentdarl:

"The sacrifices our moms make are so invaluable. She saw the bigger picture."

@Its_Unchained:

"His recent videos actually changed the way i see him... he's a good lad in all."

@AdeyemiSijuwade:

"Mothers are Gold, the sacrifice mothers make are so invaluable.. When we start to make it, May our mothers be there to enjoy the wealth."

@Lesulemon:

"You can’t hatë this dude omo boi is too real."

@Realtonyblack1:

"Nothing can't be compared to a mother's love."

@hundz6:

"I hope this Gen Z woman,can do this to make their child successful All this one that are even saying vibrtor is better than man chiaa, traditional woman are the best always."

@zebisco:

Shallipopi floats own label

Legit.ng previously reported that Shallipopi made headlines after he floated his music label Plutomania.

The rapper, who had legal issues with Pa Edo Monday, laudable feat was made in a thrilling way that stunned netizens.

He also unveiled two new signees, Zerry dI and Tega Boi.

Source: Legit.ng