“I Dress Like a Lady Because It Favours Me”: Hawker Who Scammed Brain Jotter of N400k Speaks Up
Celebrities

by  Maymunah Ajetunmobi
  • The street hawker who has been called out on social media as a scammer has finally spoken up
  • In a video sighted online, Eniola revealed that he is a boy and he had to take the route of disguise because nobody helped him while he suffered
  • Nigerians have shared different opinions about Eniola's statement, as people called him out regardless

Following the news that the viral hawker Brain Jotter helped with N400k was a boy and a scammer, he has spoken up.

In the short clip online, Eniola, who caught the attention of singer Davido, finally revealed he had to disguise himself as a girl because it favoured him.

Hawker Eniola
Netizens react as Eniola finally speaks up Photo credit: @glamby_eniola
Source: Instagram

According to him, nobody helped him while he suffered, and since being a girl brought him more help, he chose to do it.

Eniola, on the Instagram live, reiterated that he was a boy.

Recall that Brain Jotter had lamented on social media after reports revealed the hawker was a boy, not a girl, as many had thought.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Eniola's video

The boy's reactions sparked mixed reactions online. Read some comments gathered below:

josh.lawal004:

"So na only women Una Dey help for this social medium."

nappygurl_123:

"Se eleyin gbadun bayi ? Me wey I be girl I see person help me, if no be my work wey Dey put food to my table. Is not about being a girl or a boy, anybody can help you regardless of your gender. So you need to change this ur notion."

ghafil_collections:

"Gibberish, he needs to be arrested."

minajjbaby12:

"U need to be arrested."

waka_wakafoodie:

"Yoruba people will not like this."

hap.piness247:

"People no dey help man .. even if man Dey cry blood."

chenysplace1:

"Frau.d."

Davido criticised for halting plans to help disabled hawker

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer appeared to have dropped interest in assisting a viral street hawker who made headlines.

The reason for Davido's action is not far from reports claiming the hawker who poses as a girl is a boy named Sultan.

In a tweet via his X account, Davido, who had called on his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state, to assist the hawker, now told him to abort the mission.

Source: Legit.ng

