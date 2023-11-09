“I Dress Like a Lady Because It Favours Me”: Hawker Who Scammed Brain Jotter of N400k Speaks Up
- The street hawker who has been called out on social media as a scammer has finally spoken up
- In a video sighted online, Eniola revealed that he is a boy and he had to take the route of disguise because nobody helped him while he suffered
- Nigerians have shared different opinions about Eniola's statement, as people called him out regardless
Following the news that the viral hawker Brain Jotter helped with N400k was a boy and a scammer, he has spoken up.
In the short clip online, Eniola, who caught the attention of singer Davido, finally revealed he had to disguise himself as a girl because it favoured him.
According to him, nobody helped him while he suffered, and since being a girl brought him more help, he chose to do it.
Eniola, on the Instagram live, reiterated that he was a boy.
Recall that Brain Jotter had lamented on social media after reports revealed the hawker was a boy, not a girl, as many had thought.
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to Eniola's video
The boy's reactions sparked mixed reactions online. Read some comments gathered below:
josh.lawal004:
"So na only women Una Dey help for this social medium."
nappygurl_123:
"Se eleyin gbadun bayi ? Me wey I be girl I see person help me, if no be my work wey Dey put food to my table. Is not about being a girl or a boy, anybody can help you regardless of your gender. So you need to change this ur notion."
ghafil_collections:
"Gibberish, he needs to be arrested."
minajjbaby12:
"U need to be arrested."
waka_wakafoodie:
"Yoruba people will not like this."
hap.piness247:
"People no dey help man .. even if man Dey cry blood."
chenysplace1:
"Frau.d."
Davido criticised for halting plans to help disabled hawker
Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer appeared to have dropped interest in assisting a viral street hawker who made headlines.
The reason for Davido's action is not far from reports claiming the hawker who poses as a girl is a boy named Sultan.
In a tweet via his X account, Davido, who had called on his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state, to assist the hawker, now told him to abort the mission.
