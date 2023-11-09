The street hawker who has been called out on social media as a scammer has finally spoken up

In a video sighted online, Eniola revealed that he is a boy and he had to take the route of disguise because nobody helped him while he suffered

Nigerians have shared different opinions about Eniola's statement, as people called him out regardless

Following the news that the viral hawker Brain Jotter helped with N400k was a boy and a scammer, he has spoken up.

In the short clip online, Eniola, who caught the attention of singer Davido, finally revealed he had to disguise himself as a girl because it favoured him.

Netizens react as Eniola finally speaks up Photo credit: @glamby_eniola

Source: Instagram

According to him, nobody helped him while he suffered, and since being a girl brought him more help, he chose to do it.

Eniola, on the Instagram live, reiterated that he was a boy.

Recall that Brain Jotter had lamented on social media after reports revealed the hawker was a boy, not a girl, as many had thought.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Eniola's video

The boy's reactions sparked mixed reactions online. Read some comments gathered below:

josh.lawal004:

"So na only women Una Dey help for this social medium."

nappygurl_123:

"Se eleyin gbadun bayi ? Me wey I be girl I see person help me, if no be my work wey Dey put food to my table. Is not about being a girl or a boy, anybody can help you regardless of your gender. So you need to change this ur notion."

ghafil_collections:

"Gibberish, he needs to be arrested."

minajjbaby12:

"U need to be arrested."

waka_wakafoodie:

"Yoruba people will not like this."

hap.piness247:

"People no dey help man .. even if man Dey cry blood."

chenysplace1:

"Frau.d."

Davido criticised for halting plans to help disabled hawker

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer appeared to have dropped interest in assisting a viral street hawker who made headlines.

The reason for Davido's action is not far from reports claiming the hawker who poses as a girl is a boy named Sultan.

In a tweet via his X account, Davido, who had called on his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state, to assist the hawker, now told him to abort the mission.

