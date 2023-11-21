Big Brother Naija star Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, often known as Phyna, has generated yet another wave of hot takes against her

Big Brother Naija star Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has once again ignited a flurry of intense reactions on the internet.

The reality TV star, who previously had a heated encounter with Afrobeat sensation David Adeleke, best known as Davido, took to her social media account to extend felicitations to the artist.

BBNaija Pyhna wishes Davido a happy birthday Credit: @davido, @unusualphyna

The Unavailable hitmaker added a new year on November 21 with a captivating medley performance on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show.

However, a few days ago, Legit.ng reported on an online clash between the birthday celebrant and the reality TV star. This disagreement arose when the singer liked a negative post about her fans.

BBNaija Phyna celebrates Davido

Phyna took to her x handle (formerly known as Twitter) to wish the DMW boss a prosperous new age and hailed him for being the father of twins while she tagged his personal account.

"Happy birthday, Papa Ejima. @davido.”

See her post below:

Phyna's birthday post to Davido sparks reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

shopah0lik:

"Nigerians I blame una. These people are just popular for nothing! They didn’t work for the fame unlike the davido she was saying trash about."

mo_bolanle23:

"E no go better for who do you like this, phyna. We sisterhood aren’t proud of you Wahalai."

ford.foxy:

"Phyna is going nowhere, she will always be in ur faces."

jesuspikincomedian:

"This girl and clout ... Person talk say e no Sabi you."

humble.mickie01:

"wow, when on earth will get a bestie like phyna. omo Davido na father ajeh."

oluwanishola:

"He no still no sabi u u go just de find wahala up and down,REST!!"

Tacha criticises Davido over comment about Phyna

Legit.ng previously reported that another former BBNaija housemate, Tacha, schooled Davido for saying he doesn't know Phyna.

The reality star said Davido should have admitted his mistake instead of trying to bring Phyna down.

She said: "You don't make an honest mistake and still try to big that person down."

