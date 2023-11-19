A clip of Temi Otedola sharing some of her worst life experiences has sparked reactions online

Nigerian actress and billionaire heiress Temi Otedola has set tongues wagging online with a revelation she recently made about herself.

During an interview with Korty EO, Temi shared her most broke moment and how she earned her first $1,200k.

Billionaire's daughter, Temi Otedola, shares her "brokest" moment in life.

Temi Otedola noted that the poorest she's ever been was at 15 when her parents stopped giving her pocket money.

The Citation actress revealed during the interview how this moment was the first time she ever worked for money.

Temi Otedola shares how going broke at 15 helped shape her life

The Nollywood actress shared during the interview that her first job was at a cloth store where she had to fold dresses and had to stand for nearly 12 hours daily.

The billionaire noted that earning $1,200k doing this job during one of her summer breaks helped shape her mentality forever.

Watch clips of Temi Otedola's interview with Korty EO below:

Reactions have trailed Temi Otedola's "most broke" moment

See how netizens reacted to the viral clip below:

@itzdrekel:

"Me trying to recall the last time I received pocket money from my parents."

@laurentdarl:

"$1200 is the brokest she's ever been. At 15 too."

@honiseymoh:

"Even at 15yo that year, she's richer than my present self. GOD no go shame me."

@Winning_Master1:

"1200 dollars wey go change my life na him this one call her brokest. God abeg."

@Quwam2382:

"This life no balance at all."

@VerydarkmanP:

"The mother did a real job allowing her work. Now she knows the value of money and she feels proud of herself."

@Tzreezy:

"Some of us never count 100k before."

@OluPetersJr:

"This life no balance at all. She tried what we do for a living and called d wages she earned d brokest she’s ever been. God I dey look ur face o. Catapult my account to go high too abeg. I wan dey see $1m like chicken change too."

@Eastcoastprince:

"What's the brokest you've ever been? You come dey tell us house internship experience. Nawa oh."

@mr_tobby01:

"So when she was 15, that’s 2011, her brokest is $1,200."

