Lagos State Traffic Management Authority has confirmed a fatal collision involving a commercial minibus at Cele inward Oshodi

The agency also disclosed that the multi-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and “korope” resulted in the driver’s death

It deployed traffic officers and police operatives to clear wreckage and restore flow along the busy expressway

A commercial bus driver has died in a road crash at Cele inward Oshodi in Lagos state after a collision involving a mini bus and a Toyota pickup truck.

The incident was confirmed in a statement shared by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority Lagos State Traffic Management Authority on its official X handle (@followlastma) on Tuesday, June 9.

Busy Lagos road turns tragic after a fatal crash involving a korope bus and pickup truck claims a driver’s life. Photo: followlastma

Source: Twitter

The agency termed the incident a “fatal multiple-vehicle collision” that led to the death of the driver of the commercial minibus, popularly called a “korope.”

The statement said, “The commercial driver lost his life following a multiple-vehicle collision that occurred earlier today at Cele inward Oshodi.”

It added that the crash involved a Toyota Tundra pickup with registration number EPE 554 YC and a commercial minibus.

According to LASTMA, the impact of the crash was severe. The bus driver “sustained grievous injuries and died instantly.”

LASTMA, police clear wreckage, restore traffic

Emergency traffic officers, it said, arrived at the scene shortly after the crash. They worked to control traffic along the busy Cele–Oshodi corridor and clear the wreckage to prevent further blockage.

Officers of the Nigeria Police Force from the Cele-Ijesha Division, according to the agency, also joined the operation. The body of the driver was, however, recovered and later released to his family.

Both vehicles involved in the crash were removed from the road and handed over to the police for investigation into what caused the accident.

LASTMA said traffic flow was restored after the clearance operation, despite the heavy disruption caused by the crash.

The agency also urged motorists, especially commercial drivers, to drive with more caution and obey traffic rules to avoid similar incidents on Lagos roads.

Fatal multi-vehicle collision in Lagos claims "korope" driver’s life as emergency teams clear wreckage. Photo: followlastma

Source: Facebook

Three family members die in Lagos crash

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that three members of the same family were killed in a tragic multi-vehicle accident on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway after a speeding truck reportedly triggered a chain collision involving multiple cars.

LASTMA officials said emergency responders rescued two injured survivors from the wreckage and evacuated them to a trauma centre, while the remains of the deceased were handed over to health authorities.

Authorities confirmed that the truck driver fled the scene after the crash. Agencies including FRSC and LASTMA, however, coordinated clearance operations and warned motorists against excessive speeding on highways.

Final-year student dies in Lokoja crash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a final-year student of the Kogi State College of Health Sciences and Technology, Idah, died in a tragic trailer accident in Lokoja just hours after completing his final examination.

The incident occurred at the Felele area when the student reportedly lost control while trying to avoid a roadside obstruction and fell under an oncoming speeding trailer.

The Federal Road Safety Corps confirmed the crash and said the victim died instantly from severe head injuries.

Source: Legit.ng