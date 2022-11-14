A Q&A challenge video of billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola, and her mum, Nana, has surfaced on social media

The funny video captured both mum and daughter taking turns to answer questions about their individual personalities

The video saw the Otedola ladies making revelations about who likes money the most and who is likely to rob a bank

Billionaire daughter Temi Otedola and her mum, Nana, have stirred funny reactions from members of the online community.

An adorable video of the mother and daughter captured them participating in a popular Q&A challenge that sees participants answering questions about individual personalities.

Temi Otedola and mum during Q&A video.

Source: Instagram

The video kicked off with Temi noting that she’s a better cook than her mum, and Nana Otedola was entirely in agreement with her daughter.

This was followed by Temi admitting that she is the meanest family member and also one to get in a grumpy mood in the morning.

When asked who is more likely to return to an ex, Temi pointed at her mum while both ladies answered in the negative when asked who is most likely to marry a drug baron.

Temi also pointed at her mum when asked who spends the most money, and both ladies equally agreed that she (Nana Otedola) is most likely to rob a bank.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to Otedola's video

favour_zhara said:

"Mummy Upon Dey whole money wey your husband get u still wan go robe bank."

dabossgirlie said:

"Wow see the way the mom agreed that the daughter is a better cook. Can’t be my mom tho."

success_ighalo said:

"Who’s most likely to get back with their ex and you are pointing at your mom."

cyndyoriel said:

"Which ex be that is the mom’s face for me. Even in that woman’s next live, she will not want to go back to her ex."

a_ceejay said:

"If na poor people now, u no go gree talk say u cook pass ur mama, na slap."

favysky_empire said:

"The Mum loves money, no wonder the husband is a billionaire."

Source: Legit.ng