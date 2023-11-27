Comedian Helen Paul has shared how her boss at a broadcast station told her husband not to marry

In the clip, she noted that her superior at work called her man that Helen should not be the person to marry

The woman encouraged Helen's lover to have fun with her and dumped her once he was satisfied

Nigerian comedian Helen Paul has shared how her former boss maltreated her while she was working under her.

Helen Paul shares how her boss discouraged her from dating her husband. Photo credit @itshelenpaul

Source: Instagram

The humour merchant who makes funny jokes was a guest on the Honest Bunch podcast anchored by Nedu Wazobia. She noted that her boss whose name is Sumbo discouraged her husband from marrying her.

Helen Paul says her boss told her man that she wasn't his spec

In the recording, she noted that her boss called her lover aside and told her that he could have fun with the comedian but she was worthy of being his wife.

Her boss advised Paul's lover to look for someone better than the comedian. The comedian had once opened up about the way her aunty treated her because she was born out of wedlock.

See the clip here:

Fans react to Helen Paul's clip

Netizens have reacted to the video where Paul spoke about her boss. Here are some of the comments below.

@jyro_gal:

"This woman has been fighting battles all her life, thank God for victory."

@the_good_femi_:

"One of the good Femi."

@chubbydunni:

"Omo Helen has bin through a lot oo."

@vidaoma:

"And Femi don go tell Helen everything , don't advise person in love ,you no hear ow see."

@dera_billionaire:

"I like Helen Paul,she will call your name , no time! My kind of person."

@hellofunmito:

"Anywhere I see Helen speak, I would definitely watch!"

@101attire:

"Lord Lamba."

@faythy_:

"Love all but trust none."

@sir_wesley01:

"Na podcast go scatter this country."

@iamabdulwahala

"From ELC2023 ehn, I just knew Auntie Helen came to Naija this time around to shatter tables. There will be trembling in many hearts and minds after this episode is released… e sure die."

