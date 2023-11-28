Popular comedian, Helen Paul has narrated how Dayo Adeneye helped her and changed her life totally

In the clip sighted online, she said her teeth were so bad when she started her career but Adeneye paid to get them treated

Paul also noted that after she got a N15m deal, she offered to give Adeneye money but he declined

Nigerian comedian Helen Paul has named some of the people she would be forever grateful to in her career.

While a guest on the Honest Bunch podcast with Nedu Wazobia as the host, Paul mentioned that Dayo Adeneye, aka D1, was one of the people God used to change her story.

Helen Paul recounts how Dayo Adeneye helped her. Photo credit @itshelenpaul/@dayod1adeneye

Source: Instagram

Recall that Legit. ng had reported that the comedian had mentioned the people who maltreated her in the course of her career. After acknowledging the people who were not good to her, she also praised those who have assisted her.

The humour merchant who became a professor last year said D1 and Keke Ogungbe paid for the money she used to treat her teeth and she got the N15m deal after then.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Helen Paul says her teeth were all brown when she started her career

In the podcast, Paul stated that when she began her career, all her teeth were brown and it affected the kind of jobs she could get.

However, when D1 called her, he mentioned that the people who wanted to give a multi-million naira deal also complained about her teeth. But he referred her to a dentist who treated her.

See the video here:

Fans react to Helen Paul's interview

Netizens have reacted to the interview granted by Paul in the Honest Bunch podcast. Here are some of the comments below.

@perkinxin:

"Who go help you nor go really stress you!"

@mzzphynest:

"So many interesting stories behind Helen Paul. I love this woman."

@kanoel_fabrics:

"Shout out to everyone genuinely helping people out there and expecting nothing in return."

@bukola_kemi1:

"God bless Mr Dayo for not being greedy."

@thecouragewilliams:

"Before people will come into your life you have to be prepared. She was prepared for the opportunity. How prepared are you? This is so inspiring. Your situation today will be your story of success tomorrow."

@9jasingles_partner_connects:

"When God remembers you. It's your turn and no one can stop it. Bible says I will bless the works of thy hands. This is what it means."

@felixroyal20:

"I’ve never seen a woman be so real and original like this… i just love and respect you the more."

@footiesbyb:

"Shout out to people whose kindness isn’t a strategy but a way of life. may we not meet."

@deliiscotreats:

"I'm just watching on YouTube now. Helen is an enigma."

Helen Paul shares how her aunt stigmatized her for being born out of wedlock

Legit. ng had earlier reported that Paul had narrated that her aunt maltreated her because she was born before her mother got married.

She noted that her aunt would instruct her grand mother not to feed her with the money they sent because of her background.

They refused to give her a name but when her mother went to Joseph Ayo Babalola's church, he gave her a name and gave her mother some instructions about her life.

Source: Legit.ng